Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Deadline For Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Coinbase Global Inc.

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) ("Coinbase") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Materials") for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the "Offering").

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering may, no later than September 20, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/coinbase-global-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=coinbase

According to the complaint, Coinbase "powers the cryptoeconomy," offering a "trusted platform" for sending and receiving Bitcoin and other digital assets built using blockchain technology to approximately 43 million retail users, 7,000 institutions, and 115,000 ecosystem partners in over 100 countries.

On April 14, 2021, Coinbase filed its prospectus on a Form 424B4, which forms part of the registration statement. Coinbase registered for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock by registered shareholders. According to the registration statement, the resale of Coinbase's stock was not underwritten by any investment bank and the registered stockholders would purportedly elect whether or not to sell their shares. Such sales, if any, would be brokerage transactions on the NASDAQ, and Coinbase would purportedly not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of Class A common stock by the registered stockholders. Thus, Coinbase's operations would continue to be financed with cash flow from operating activities and net proceeds from the sale of convertible preferred stock. As of December 31, 2020, Coinbase had cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 billion, exclusive of restricted cash and customer custodial funds.

The complaint alleges that one month later, the high-flying promise of Coinbase came to a screaming halt, as Coinbase conceded the need to raise capital and revealed performance issues that prevented users' ability to trade cryptocurrencies. On May 17, 2021, Coinbase announced its plans to raise about $1.25 billion via a convertible bond sale. Then, on May 19, 2021, Coinbase revealed technical problems, including "delays . . . due to network congestion" affecting those who want to get their money out.

Following this news, Coinbase's share price fell $23.44 per share, nearly 10%, over two consecutive trading sessions, to close at $224.80 per share on May 19, 2021. By the time the complaint was filed, Coinbase stock traded as low as $208.00 per share, a decline from its April 14, 2021 opening price of $381.00 per share.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Materials were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the Offering: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase's platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as Coinbase scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Coinbase's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Coinbase investors may, no later than September 20, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP James Maro, Jr., Esq.280 King of Prussia Road Radnor, PA 19087(844) 887-9500 (toll free) info@ktmc.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-reminds-investors-of-deadline-for-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-coinbase-global-inc-301355293.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Class Action Lawsuit#Llp#Class Actions#Coinbase Global Inc#Offering#The Offering Materials#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ANVS NOTICE: ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Annovis Bio, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ANVS

WHY: New York, N.Y., August 22, 2021. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS) between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important October 18, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Athira Pharma, Inc. ("Athira" or the "Company") (ATHA) - Get Report common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's September 2020 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). Athira investors have until August 24, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Sesen Bio, Inc. ("Sesen Bio" or "the Company") (SESN) - Get Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Sesen Bio, Inc. ("Sesen Bio" or the "Company") (SESN) - Get Report securities between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Sesen Bio investors have until October 18, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of View, Inc. F/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (VIEW) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired View, Inc. ("View" or the "Company") (VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II ("CF II") securities during the period between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 18, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

ATHIRA PHARMA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General And Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Athira Pharma, Inc. - ATHA

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until August 24, 2021to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Athira Pharma, Inc. ("Athira" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: ATHA), if they purchased the Company's securities between September 18, 2020 through June 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or pursuant to the Company's September 2020 initial public offering. These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

ANVS DEADLINE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Annovis Bio, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Annovis Bio class action lawsuit charges Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Annovis Bio class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers of Annovis Bio securities between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The Annovis Bio class action lawsuit was commenced on August 17, 2021 in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and is captioned Zhou v. Annovis Bio, Inc., No. 21-cv-03668.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Lightning EMotors Inc. (ZEV) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Lightning eMotors Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") (ZEV) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against ATI Physical Therapy F/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (ATIP, FVAC)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming October 15, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who: (a) purchased ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (ATIP) f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC") securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

VIEW CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against View, Inc. F/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California captioned Mehedi v. View, Inc., et al., (Case No. 21-cv-6374) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired View, Inc. ("View" or the "Company") (VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II ("CF II") securities between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In CorMedix Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - CRMD

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CorMedix Inc. ("CorMedix" or the "Company") (CRMD) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-14020, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired CorMedix securities between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ANNOVIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Annovis Bio, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or the "Company") (ANVS) - Get Report in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Annovis securities between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 18, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PHG INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Koninklijke Philips N.V. ("Koninklijke" or the "Company") (PHG) - Get Report from February 25, 2020 through June 11, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Koninklijke Philips N.V. ("Philips" or the "Company") (PHG) - Get Report securities between February 25, 2020 and June 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Philips investors have until October 15, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

HMPT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Home Point Capital Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2021

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Home Point Capital Inc. ("Home Point" or "the Company") (HMPT) and certain of its directors on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Home Point securities common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 29, 2021, initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hmpt.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

ATIP, FVAC CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against ATI Physical Therapy F/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois captioned Burbige et al. v. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, et al., (Case No. 21-cv-4349) on behalf of persons and entities that: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (ATIP) f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC") securities between A pril 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting. Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b), 14(a), and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) ("Yalla" or the "Company") and its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Tao Yang, alleging violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act (15 U.S.C. §§78j(b) and 78t(a)) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder (17 C.F.R. §240.10b-5). The action was filed in the Southern District of New York, and is captioned Crass v. Yalla Group Limited, No. 1:21-cv-06854, and states a "Class Period" of September 30, 2020 through August 9, 2021, inclusive.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Zymergen Investor Alert - Klafter Lesser LLP, A Highly Accomplished Class Action Law Firm, Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed

Klafter Lesser LLP, which has extensive experience in recovering investor losses, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed (21-cv-06028, N.D. Cal.) against Zymergen, Inc. (ZY) on behalf of persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Zymergen common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Zymergen's April 2021 IPO.
Public SafetyCoinDesk

SEC Secures Judgments Against 3 in Bitconnect Scam

Two more individuals involved in the alleged Bitconnect Ponzi scheme, Joshua Jeppesen and Michael Noble, and a relief defendant, Laura Mascola, must collectively pay more than $3.5 million and hand over 190 bitcoins after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) obtained judgments against them. The SEC said that Jeppesen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy