Paul Scholes makes Paul Pogba prediction after Man Utd's spectacular start

Paul Scholes reckons Paul Pogba could be about to extend his stay at Manchester United after a brilliant start to the season.

The Red Devils are looking to win the Premier League for the first time since 2013.

And they would have given their fans a massive confidence boost after a 5-1 win over Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick while Mason Greenwood and Fred also got in on the act in a resounding display of impressive attack.

And pulling the strings was Pogba - whose passing was a joy to behold after a sensational performance, threading balls for the likes of Fernandes, Greenwood and Dan James.

Paul Pogba put in one of his best ever Manchester United performances ( Image: Getty Images)

There has been a lot of talk around the Frenchman's situation at United as he enters the final year of his contract.

Paris Saint-Germain have been tipped as potential suitors while Real Madrid and Juventus have long been linked with the World Cup winner.

Reports emerged over the summer that Pogba had turned down a new contract offer from the Red Devils.

But club legend Scholes reckons he could change his mind and stay at Old Trafford longer by signing a deal this season.

"I think he’ll stay," he said. "I think he will.

"When he was playing a couple of years ago in a team that wasn’t quite functioning as well as this one looks like it might do, and with the amount of attacking players he’s got, the ability he’s got, I think he’ll add a lot to this team.

Paul Pogba has yet to sign a new contract at United ( Image: Manchester United via Getty Imag)

"I think he’ll end up signing a new contract. If this team carries on in this manner, progressing like it is – I don’t want to get too excited – but it’s a team that can go on and win trophies and that’s what he wants to do."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would love to see Pogba extend his stay at United as he looks to land a trophy at the club for the first time as a manager.

"Paul has got that vision and quality," he said. "I am very impressed with his fitness levels as well. He looks ready to go.

"The last 18 months have been strange - the only interaction has been through media and watching the games on TV so to be reunited with the fans is important. This is the real Manchester United.

“This is how I sold the club to Edinson [Cavani] and said you can't leave after one season with no fans. In answer to your question 'yes'."