Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daily Mirror

Paul Scholes makes Paul Pogba prediction after Man Utd's spectacular start

By Callum Vurley
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDGYW_0bSLw3P500

Paul Scholes reckons Paul Pogba could be about to extend his stay at Manchester United after a brilliant start to the season.

The Red Devils are looking to win the Premier League for the first time since 2013.

And they would have given their fans a massive confidence boost after a 5-1 win over Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick while Mason Greenwood and Fred also got in on the act in a resounding display of impressive attack.

And pulling the strings was Pogba - whose passing was a joy to behold after a sensational performance, threading balls for the likes of Fernandes, Greenwood and Dan James.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwM3D_0bSLw3P500
Paul Pogba put in one of his best ever Manchester United performances ( Image: Getty Images)

There has been a lot of talk around the Frenchman's situation at United as he enters the final year of his contract.

Paris Saint-Germain have been tipped as potential suitors while Real Madrid and Juventus have long been linked with the World Cup winner.

Reports emerged over the summer that Pogba had turned down a new contract offer from the Red Devils.

But club legend Scholes reckons he could change his mind and stay at Old Trafford longer by signing a deal this season.

"I think he’ll stay," he said. "I think he will.

"When he was playing a couple of years ago in a team that wasn’t quite functioning as well as this one looks like it might do, and with the amount of attacking players he’s got, the ability he’s got, I think he’ll add a lot to this team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvltP_0bSLw3P500
Paul Pogba has yet to sign a new contract at United ( Image: Manchester United via Getty Imag)

"I think he’ll end up signing a new contract. If this team carries on in this manner, progressing like it is – I don’t want to get too excited – but it’s a team that can go on and win trophies and that’s what he wants to do."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would love to see Pogba extend his stay at United as he looks to land a trophy at the club for the first time as a manager.

"Paul has got that vision and quality," he said. "I am very impressed with his fitness levels as well. He looks ready to go.

Will Pogba stay at United? Comment below

"The last 18 months have been strange - the only interaction has been through media and watching the games on TV so to be reunited with the fans is important. This is the real Manchester United.

“This is how I sold the club to Edinson [Cavani] and said you can't leave after one season with no fans. In answer to your question 'yes'."

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
82K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Soccer#The Red Devils#The Premier League#Fernandes Greenwood#Frenchman#Paris Saint Germain#Real Madrid#Juventus#Trafford#Gunnar
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Pogba will not be sold by Man Utd - Solskjaer

The midfielder has less than a year left on his contract but the club are trying to persuade him to sign an extension. Paul Pogba will not leave Manchester United in the current transfer window, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists. The midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Paul Pogba hints he’s staying at Manchester United with latest tweet

While rumors continue to fly he may be leaving Manchester United, Paul Pogba seems to have put an end to things on Twitter. It’s been a wild week in terms of soccer news around the globe. First, Romelu Lukaku landed with Chelsea, while Lionel Messi is officially leaving Barcelona in a move that has broken millions of hearts all over Spain. Next up, could Paul Pogba be on the move?
Premier LeagueBBC

Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Leeds

Manchester United might have to play Anthony Martial through the middle because they are missing Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford. I'm looking forward to seeing Jadon Sancho in action - I think everyone is except for Leeds fans. This will be a lot closer than the 6-2 win that Ole...
RealGM

United Continue To Seek Extension With Paul Pogba

Manchester United are convinced Paul Pogba will remain with the club beyond the transfer deadline and they're working to convince him to extend his contract. Pogba can leave the club on a free transfer next summer. It is now seen privately as "highly unlikely" that any club, including PSG, could...
90min.com

Paul Scholes Believes Paul Pogba Will Sign New Manchester United Contract

Paul Scholes believes Paul Pogba will sign a new contract and stay at Manchester United now that the Red Devils have a squad that 'can go on and win trophies'. Pogba has already entered the final 12 months of his current contract with Man Utd, and the French international has been linked with a move away from the Premier League side.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Pogba breaks Man Utd record for Leeds hammering

Paul Pogba broke a Premier League record in Manchester United's rout of Leeds United on Saturday. United thrashed Leeds 5-1, with Bruno Fernandes hitting a hat-trick. It also emerged that Pogba became the first United player to register four assists in a Premier League game. Fernandes later said of his...
Tribal Football

Man Utd great Scholes convinced Pogba will sign new contract

Manchester United great Paul Scholes believes Paul Pogba will stay. Pogba, who has previously attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona, is out of contract at the end of the 2021-22 season. "I think he'll stay," Scholes told Premier League Productions on Saturday night. "I think he...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Paul Pogba will STAY at Man United because this team 'can go and win trophies', believes Paul Scholes as ex-midfielder tips Frenchman to 'add a lot' to this team after providing FOUR assists in season opener

Manchester United's ability to now compete for trophies on all fronts will see Paul Pogba extend his stay at Old Trafford, predicts Paul Scholes. Pogba, who has previously attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona, is out of contract at the end of the 2021-22 season. Discussions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy