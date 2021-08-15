Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daily Mirror

Taliban fighters lounge around in warlord's lavish gold palace after he flees

By Dave Burke
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LG6Lu_0bSLw2WM00

Taliban militants have seized the palatial home of a key US ally as the group marches into capital Kabul.

In recent days the fragile government has been overrun by the Islamist organisation, which this morning began to enter the capital.

Every other major city in the country has fallen, with thousands of fearful families displaced as they attempt to flee violence.

The home of warlord General Rashid Dostum was overrun by insurgents yesterday as the Taliban makes quickfire gains.

Dostom has been a key ally of the US for 20 years, fighting alongside Special Forces in the aftermath of 9/11.

The 67-year-old, who was Vice President of Afghanistan between 2014 and February last year, owns a huge mansion in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif.

The city fell to the Taliban yesterday, and this morning officials confirmed that insurgents had entered capital Kabul, where thousands of families have fled to in recent days fearful of a return to horrific violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCg3E_0bSLw2WM00
A Taliban fighter inside the home of the Afghani warlord ( Image: Twitter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDKBj_0bSLw2WM00
Video shows the ornate interior of the general's home ( Image: Twitter)

Video shows fighters armed with rifles lounging on ornate furniture inside Dostom's home.

Yesterday Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of Balkh province, said both he and Dostum were safe and blamed the fall of the city on a "conspiracy".

"Despite our firm resistance, sadly, all the government and the #ANDSF equipments were handed over to the #Taliban as a result of a big organised & cowardly plot," Noor wrote on Twitter.

"They had orchestrated the plot to trap Marshal Dostum and myself too, but they didn't succeed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHExM_0bSLw2WM00
The general was a key US ally in the fight against the Taliban ( Image: Twitter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCH1k_0bSLw2WM00
Fighters inside the General's home after it was seized yesterday ( Image: Twitter)

The Taliban claims it is negotiating the "peaceful surrender" of its opponents in Kabul and called on citizens not to flee.

But the Afghan Presidential palace says it is still in control of the city, stating on Twitter that gunshots had been hard at several points today.

Earlier today the Islamist group seized the eastern city of Jalalabad without a fight, narrowing the area controlled by the crumbling government.

The US has started evacuating its diplomats and was sending more troops to help secure Kabul airport and the embassy after the Taliban's lightning advances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHt0G_0bSLw2WM00
The Taliban has taken control of all major cities in Afghanistan except Kabul in recent days ( Image: Twitter)

US officials said the diplomats were being ferried to the airport from the embassy in the fortified Wazir Akbar Khan district.

More American troops were being sent to help in the evacuations after the Taliban's lightning advances brought the Islamist group to Kabul in a matter of days.

Just last week, a US intelligence estimate said Kabul could hold out for at least three months.

"We have a small batch of people leaving now as we speak, a majority of the staff are ready to leave," a U.S. official said. "The embassy continues to function."

No progress has been made during peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, backed by the US.

It comes after US President Joe Biden announced in April that American troops would withdraw from the country in a process which began in May and will conclude in September.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
82K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Gold#Warlord#Kabul#Islamist#Special Forces#Andsf#Twitter#Afghan#American
Related
Posted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Former Taliban commander warns of ‘years’ of fighting, if Kabul seeks military solution to current conflict

A former Taliban commander has told The Independent there should be a negotiated settlement to the war currently raging in Afghanistan to prevent “years” of fighting. “The Taliban can win victory, we can see how much of the country they already control, the army and the police are throwing away their guns and the people are welcoming them,” Syed Mohammad Akbar Agha said from his home in Kabul.“But that would mean more fighting in Afghanistan for years, so we obviously need a negotiated government.”It was inevitable, the former Taliban commander maintained, that provinces in the south like Helmand will...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
BBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy