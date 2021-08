SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -MJF and Wardlow had a video for Chris Jericho. MJF said that he has beaten him twice, that Jericho has done so much to get a rematch. He said it has been good tv, but Wardlow is standing in his way. He said that if Jericho defeats his Titan and does face MJF. He will find out that MJF is better than him, and he knows it. Wardlow was confident and MJF told him to get the job done.