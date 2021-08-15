Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Jake Paul says bitter rival Conor McGregor is ‘most underpaid fighter in history’ despite UFC legend raking in millions

By Justin Lawrence
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lj4yJ_0bSLvb6D00

JAKE PAUL has sensationally claimed that his bitter rival Conor McGregor is the most UNDERPAID fighter UFC history.

The YouTube star thinks that the Irishman's pay-packet doesn't reflect the value that he brings to the sport, his skills, or to the TV channels that broadcast the UFC fights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0C2K_0bSLvb6D00
Jake Paul thinks McGregor is the most underpaid fighter in UFC history Credit: Instagram / @jakepaul
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ICOV_0bSLvb6D00
The YouTube boxer reckons for what McGregor brings to the sport he should be paid more Credit: The Mega Agency

The Mirror reported that Paul, who's been baiting McGregor to get in the ring with him over the past year, made his thoughts known in a Twitter rant.

Paul tweeted: "[Conor] McGregor is the most underpaid fighter in history [for] what he gets paid to fight versus the value he has brought to UFC, ESPN and MMA."

Paul's crusade for fair fighter pay is what he says led him to start his own promotion company Most Valuable Promotions with ESPN's rival, Showtime Boxing.

He added: "I partnered with Stephen Espinoza [the head of Showtime Boxing.

"Because he created the biggest PPVs in history & made sure fighters got majority of the revenue, not 10% like UFC does."

But McGregor seems to be doing just fine by the looks of his bank balance.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

In 2019, he topped the UFC's highest paid fighters list of all time, earning a staggering £7.35MILLION in pay cheques at that stage of his career.

And earlier this year, the 33-year-old was revealed to be the eighth richest fighter in the world with a net worth of £85m.

He earned £2.3m for his last three fights - but Pay-Per-View bonuses would have seen that number sky rocket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhLL6_0bSLvb6D00
Jake Paul is cutting no corners with his diet

While the rest of his wealth has been amassed in the whiskey, clothing, fitness business, along with sponsorships outside the cage.

His wealth could sky-rocket even higher if his proposed bout with Paul does take place.

Paul reckons he and McGregor could rake in £72m from their fight by selling 3 million PPV's.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
255K+
Followers
28K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Stephen Espinoza
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rake#Espn#Combat#Irishman#Mirror#Espn#Mma#Showtime Boxing#Ts Cs#Ppv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife ‘Rejected’ By UFC Fighter

Dustin Poirier’s wife Jolie Poirier and Conor McGregor’s feud continues! At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Cormier Drops Dustin Poirier Wife Bombshell

Daniel Cormier is a celebrated UFC icon much like Conor McGregor – however, Cormier believes that the ‘Infamous One’ has gone too far in his presuet of trash talk. During a recent edition of his ever-popular ESPN show DC &RC, Cormier explained how he believes the personal attacks on family members by Conor McGregor such as Dustin Poirier’s wife, and accusations of inappropriate DM’s, and Khabib’s father went too far and over the line. Credit to MMA Fighting for the below transcription. Daniel Cormier recently ‘exposed’ this rigged UFC Vegas 32 fight.
Combat SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mike Tyson Has Some Advice For His Son Who Wants To Fight Jake Paul

Mike Tyson’s son wants in on the fight game. More specifically, he wants to fight Jake Paul. Some fathers might enjoy watching their sons follow in their footsteps, but let the record show, the former Heavyweight Champion Of The World is not one of those dads. He wants no part of his son Amir boxing and in fact, has some advice for what he should do instead.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Reveals ‘Crazy’ Mike Tyson Threat

Conor McGregor has quoted Mike Tyson to take a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov trashing him on the Hotboxing comment. “I wanna eat his children!!! When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife ? Mother? How bout [sic] you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth b4 [sic] you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time.” Tyson said the ‘children’ line in the past, saying he wanted to eat Lennox Lewis’ children. Conor later deleted the tweet.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Held Up’ By Girlfriend In Photo

Even while injured, Conor McGregor sure knows how to have a great time. ‘The Infamous One’ recently took to social media recently to post the following picture with him holding his child and with his family during a recent Justin Bieber concert. Conor has Conor Jr, Croía and Rían with his partner, Dee Devlin, who appeared to be helping hold him up. McGregor famously, or rather ‘infamously’ broke his leg during his highly-hyped fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor lost the match due to doctor stoppage in the first round. Conor McGregor recently leaked these ‘revealing’ photos of his sister.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Lower Paycheck’ For Woodley Revealed

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul is set to face Tyron Woodley in his upcoming bout. Paul claimed that he turned down a higher purse for his fight with Woodley in order to let the fighters on his undercard could earn career-high pay-days. Jake Paul talks about Tyron Woodley bout. The YouTube...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Banned’ From Comeback Fight

Conor McGregor has been banned from a comeback boxing fight by his doctors. He tweeted about a wheelchair boxing fight, “Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊”
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Money Deposit At Bank Leaks

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz Leaks Dustin Poirier Steroids Video

Nate Diaz recently took a shot at Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The 36-year-old Stockton native took to his Twitter handle and seems to be wanting to show McGregor how to beat Poirier. After Diaz’s win over the Irishman at UFC 196, he took on McGregor in a rematch at UFC 202. Although ‘The Notorious’ star got his revenge but he left the arena on crutches due to damage sustained from the leg kicks he threw at Diaz. Conor McGregor Leaks Crazy Wedding Ring Photo.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz ‘Partying’ With Conor McGregor In LA?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor sent out a Tweet to Nate Diaz and wished him happy anniversary and it marks the fifth year since they had a bloody and brutal affair at UFC 202. UFC Star Drops Ronda Rousey & Mayweather Bombshell. Conor McGregor reacts to the anniversary...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Accused Of Drug Use After UFC 265

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
Combat SportsPosted by
FanSided

Manny Pacquiao’s coach throws unbelievable shade at Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather

Before Manny Pacquiao steps back into the ring, his coach is throwing haymakers at Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. As Manny Pacquiao prepares for a fight against Yordenis Ugas, his coach is duking out battles of his own outside of the ring. No, not the coach that we’ve all come to love over the years from hearing about his story every time Manny is about to fight. That’s Freddie Roach; Justin Fortune is the coach in Manny’s corner throwing barbs at potential future opponents.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Man In Leaked Gym Video

Jake Paul, who recently took to social media to post a video of himself doing a little sparring ahead of his upcoming August 29 showdown against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage Field House in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. He wrote:. “Tyron is getting added to my sleepy meme...

Comments / 0

Community Policy