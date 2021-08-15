Jake Paul says bitter rival Conor McGregor is ‘most underpaid fighter in history’ despite UFC legend raking in millions

JAKE PAUL has sensationally claimed that his bitter rival Conor McGregor is the most UNDERPAID fighter UFC history.

The YouTube star thinks that the Irishman's pay-packet doesn't reflect the value that he brings to the sport, his skills, or to the TV channels that broadcast the UFC fights.

Jake Paul thinks McGregor is the most underpaid fighter in UFC history

The YouTube boxer reckons for what McGregor brings to the sport he should be paid more

The Mirror reported that Paul, who's been baiting McGregor to get in the ring with him over the past year, made his thoughts known in a Twitter rant.

Paul tweeted: "[Conor] McGregor is the most underpaid fighter in history [for] what he gets paid to fight versus the value he has brought to UFC, ESPN and MMA."

Paul's crusade for fair fighter pay is what he says led him to start his own promotion company Most Valuable Promotions with ESPN's rival, Showtime Boxing.

He added: "I partnered with Stephen Espinoza [the head of Showtime Boxing.

"Because he created the biggest PPVs in history & made sure fighters got majority of the revenue, not 10% like UFC does."

But McGregor seems to be doing just fine by the looks of his bank balance.

In 2019, he topped the UFC's highest paid fighters list of all time, earning a staggering £7.35MILLION in pay cheques at that stage of his career.

And earlier this year, the 33-year-old was revealed to be the eighth richest fighter in the world with a net worth of £85m.

He earned £2.3m for his last three fights - but Pay-Per-View bonuses would have seen that number sky rocket.

While the rest of his wealth has been amassed in the whiskey, clothing, fitness business, along with sponsorships outside the cage.

His wealth could sky-rocket even higher if his proposed bout with Paul does take place.

Paul reckons he and McGregor could rake in £72m from their fight by selling 3 million PPV's.