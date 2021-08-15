Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ex-Chelsea star Gary Cahill wanted on free transfer by Bournemouth with Norwich City and Rangers also keen on defender

By Alan Nixon
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago

BOURNEMOUTH boss Scott Parker is making a bold bid to sign Gary Cahill on a free transfer.

Cahill, 35, needs a new home after leaving Crystal Palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAEIL_0bSLv7tm00
Gary Cahill is on the hunt for a new club following his release from Crystal Palace Credit: AP

He could get the deal he wants from the Cherries although Norwich could offer Premier League football.

The centre-half was also wanted by Rangers.

But their failure to make the Champions League means they have less cash to offer him.

If he signs, it may see Steve Cook, 30, leave the Vitality.

Cahill spent two seasons at Selhurst Park but was part of the major clearout over the summer as 22 players were released - with defenders Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi among those signed by new boss Patrick Vieira.

He made 47 appearances for the Eagles, chipping in with one goal.

BETTING SPECIAL - GET MAN CITY AT 7/1 OR TOTTENHAM AT 33/1

Upon his exit, the 61-cap England international described playing for Palace as a 'privilege'.

Cahill tweeted: "After much thought and deliberation, I can confirm that I have left Crystal Palace after an enjoyable two years.

"I have really enjoyed my time at the club and I want to extend my sincere thanks to everyone involved at the club, especially the fans and staff who welcomed me into their South London family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Clf22_0bSLv7tm00

"It’s been a privilege to play at Selhurst Park, especially in that first season where I got to experience the atmosphere that the Eagles fans create on a match day.

"Playing in front of the Holmesdale Road stand is a memory that I will cherish in particular.

"I would like to wish the club all the best for the future and wish them every success for the coming season."

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
255K+
Followers
28K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cook
Person
Scott Parker
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Gary Cahill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#Rangers#Chelsea#Bournemouth#Cherries#The Champions League#Eagles#Tottenham#Crystal Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
SoccerBBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hagi, Jullien, Hibs, Doidge, Rangers, Cahill, Katic

Galatasaray have failed in a £3.4m offer for Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi, while Sevilla and Lazio have both had £5.96m bids rejected this summer too, with the Ibrox club valuing the 22-year-old at £9.3m. (Fanatik) Manager Ange Postecoglou could imagine his late father celebrating Celtic's performance in the 3-2 League...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Norwich City and Rangers enter race to sign Gary Cahill

Norwich City and Rangers could offer stiff competition to Bournemouth in the race to sign free-agent Gary Cahill, The Sun reports. Cahill recently confirmed his departure from Crystal Palace, and it appears that there is plenty of interest in landing his signature. Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is keen on luring...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Southampton aiming to sign Gary Cahill on free transfer

Southampton are hoping to sign free agent Gary Cahill this summer, according to a report by the Telegraph. At 35 years of age, Cahill has enjoyed a fine career at the top of the English game. He has played 16 seasons of Premier League football, racking up 394 appearances across spells with Aston Villa, Bolton Wanderers, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace. In those games, he has scored 18 goals and kept 103 clean sheets, making PFA Team of the Year three times.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Southampton: Club linked with veteran defender Gary Cahill

Southampton are looking for a replacement for Jannik Vestergaard and have apparently shown interest in 35-year-old Gary Cahill. According to a new report from The Telegraph, Southampton have shown some interest in defender Gary Cahill who is currently a free agent after playing last season with Crystal Palace. Cahill has...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Bournemouth medical for ex-Crystal Palace defender Cahill

Former Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill is undergoing a medical at Bournemouth today. Sky Sports says the 35-year-old defender has agreed to join Bournemouth after being offered a contract two weeks ago. Cahill was due to undergo his medical check-up today and then put pen to paper on a one-year...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Gary Cahill set to complete free transfer to Bournemouth after leaving Crystal Palace earlier this summer with Scott Parker hoping his former England team-mate can provide much-needed experience for promotion push

Gary Cahill is poised to complete his move to Bournemouth following a medical today. The 35-year old is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace and has opted to sign a one year contract with the Championship side where manager Scott Parker is targeting promotion. Parker believes Cahill’s vast experience...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Josh Sargent transfer: Sky Sports Anton Toloui on Norwich City transfer

Josh Sargent of Bremen takes a shot at goal during the Bundesliga match between DSC Arminia Bielefeld and SV Werder Bremen at Schueco Arena on March 10, 2021 in Bielefeld, which was postponed due to heavy weather from February 2, at Schueco Arena on March 10, 2021 in Bielefeld, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Community Policy