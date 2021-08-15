Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Moment diplomats escape US Embassy in helicopter rescue as Taliban fighters storm Kabul

By Patrick Knox
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago

TALIBAN insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul today sparking a desperate evacuation of American diplomats by helicopter.

In scenes echoing the sudden fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam war, a US Air Force chopper was seen taking off from the US Embassy this morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBdX3_0bSLtRIF00
Helicopters are landing at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NsTHN_0bSLtRIF00
The desperate evacuation came after the sudden fall of the capital Credit: AP

The Chinook helicopter was seen in the skies above the city like in 1975 when a US Marine helicopter was seen evacuating embassy staff from the South Vietnam capital.

That marked the end of the Vietnam conflict.

It comes as the US steps up its evacuation of Kabul with Taliban fighters surging in “from all sides”.

There were no reports of fighting.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group was in talks with the government for a peaceful surrender of Kabul.

The entry into the capital caps a lightning advance by the Islamist militants, who were ousted 20 years ago by the United States after the September 11 attacks.

US THOUGHT KABUL COULD HOLD OUT

The collapse of the Afghan government's defense has stunned diplomats.

Just last week, a U.S. intelligence estimate said Kabul could hold out for at least three months.

A tweet from the Afghan Presidential palace account said the firing had been heard at a number of points around Kabul but that security forces, in coordination with international partners, had control of the city.

There was no immediate word on the situation from President Ashraf Ghani.

A palace official said he was in emergency talks with US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and top NATO officials.

Many of Kabul's streets were choked by cars and people either trying to rush home or reach the airport, residents said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pauq6_0bSLtRIF00
Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSwWO_0bSLtRIF00
Smoke rises next to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sMVX_0bSLtRIF00
Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as U.S. Black Hawk military helicopters and a dirigible balloon fly over the city of Kabul Credit: AP

One resident told Reuters by phone: "Some people have left their keys in the car and have started walking to the airport.

"People are all going home in fear of fighting."

US officials said diplomats were being ferried by helicopter to the airport from its embassy in the fortified Wazir Akbar Khan district.

More American troops were being sent to help in the evacuations after the Taliban's lightning advances brought the Islamist group to Kabul in a matter of days.

"Core" U.S. team members were working from the Kabul airport, a U.S. official said.

Meanwhile, a Nato official said several EU staff had moved to a safer, undisclosed location in the capital.

Some people have left their keys in the car and have started walking to the airport

Earlier today, the insurgents captured the eastern city of Jalalabad without a fight, giving them control of one of the main highways into landlocked Afghanistan.

They also took over the nearby Torkham border post with Pakistan, leaving Kabul airport the only way out of Afghanistan that is still in government hands.

The capture of Jalalabad followed the Taliban's seizure of the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif late on Saturday, also with little fighting.

A Jalalabad-based Afghan official told Reuters:"There are no clashes taking place right now in Jalalabad because the governor has surrendered to the Taliban.

"Allowing passage to the Taliban was the only way to save civilian lives."

A video clip distributed by the Taliban showed people cheering and shouting Allahu Akbar — God is greatest — as a convoy of pickup trucks entered the city with fighters brandishing machine guns and the white Taliban flag.

After US-led forces withdrew the bulk of their remaining troops in the last month, the Taliban campaign accelerated as the Afghan military's defenses appeared to collapse.

President Joe Biden yesterday authorized the deployment of 5,000 U.S. troops to help evacuate citizens and ensure an "orderly and safe" drawdown of military personnel.

A US defense official said that included 1,000 newly approved troops from the 82nd Airborne Division.

Taliban fighters entered Mazar-i-Sharif virtually unopposed as security forces escaped up the highway to Uzbekistan, about 50 miles to the north, provincial officials said.

Unverified video on social media showed Afghan army vehicles and men in uniforms crowding the iron bridge between the Afghan town of Hairatan and Uzbekistan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFfIR_0bSLtRIF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2l1t_0bSLtRIF00
A Taliban fighter sits inside an Afghan National Army (ANA) vehicle along the roadside in Laghman province Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vkXn_0bSLtRIF00
A  Qatar Airways aircraft taking-off from the airport in Kabul as the airport remained uncaptured Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BpJNC_0bSLtRIF00
But two flights heading for Kabul are in a holding pattern amidst reports about a gunfight near the airport. Credit: @hdevreij

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
255K+
Followers
28K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ashraf Ghani
Person
Zalmay Khalilzad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Us Embassy#Us Marine#Kabul#Us Embassy#Taliban#American#Us Air Force#Islamist#Nato#Reuters#Nato#Eu#Airborne Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Vietnam
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul’s airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was going to...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

U.S. adds planes to Afghan airlift as Taliban warns of "consequences" if withdrawal deadline is missed

An Afghan security guard was killed in a shootout on Monday just outside Kabul's international airport as hectic scenes continued with thousands of people clambering for a way out of the country. The Biden administration was ramping up its frantic evacuation efforts, with the U.S. military sending 20 more planes into Kabul to help fly people out of the country.
Worldbirminghamnews.net

Taliban extend amnesty to Ashraf Ghani, Amrullah Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 23 (ANI): Taliban have extended amnesty to ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Afghan former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, senior Taliban leader Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani said. Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, Haqqani, a and Haqqani Network leader who has been put in charge of Kabul security,...
MilitaryCNN

The latest on Afghanistan

16,000 people have been evacuated out of Kabul within the last 24 hours, US general says. Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, deputy director of the Joint Regional Operations, said that around 16,000 people have been evacuated out of Kabul over the last 24 hours using both military and commercial charter flights.
Foreign Policywirenewsfax.com

Russian Envoy to Kabul: Taliban offer a Deal

According to the Russian ambassador to Kabul, the Taliban have requested that his embassy convey their offer to a pro-government spokesman in northern Afghanistan. Dmitry Zhirnov, Ambassador to Russia, stated that a top Taliban leader had asked Russia to inform Panjshir Valley fighters that the Taliban want to come to an agreement.
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
MilitaryNPR

How Valuable Are The U.S. Weapons The Taliban Just Captured?

Journalist Hollie McKay was in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif when Afghan security forces fled ahead of advancing Taliban fighters last weekend. In the aftermath, the road out of town was littered with U.S.-made armored vehicles that the Afghan military had left behind. "On that road there is a...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Russia has been engaging with the Taliban for years. The U.S. withdrawal might give it an opportunity to expand its role.

Moscow — In the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan following the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces this week, Russia sees an opportunity to step up its role as a regional power in its own backyard. But it also faces a host of risks, prompting the country to pursue a dual approach: diplomacy with the Taliban and displays of strength along its border.
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Afghan resistance fighters take back territory from Taliban

The fight for Afghanistan may not be entirely over. A high-ranking former Afghan government official said Friday that resistance fighters — mainly made of about 300 battle-ready mujahideen members and commanders linked to the Northern Alliance — wrestled three districts in the northeastern Baghlan province out of Taliban control on Friday, killing upwards of 36 Taliban fighters and wounding dozens more.
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘There Is No Alternative To The Taliban’: Russian Ambassador Says Resistance In Afghanistan Is Doomed

Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan said Friday that there is no alternative to the Taliban and that resistance to the group will fail, according to Reuters. While Russia has not recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov’s comments hint at the country’s relationship with the Islamist group, Reuters reported. The former Soviet Union attempted but ultimately failed to control Afghanistan, withdrawing its forces in 1989.
WorldMarietta Daily Journal

Top Taliban leader back in Kabul as US Embassy warns of danger outside airport

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s top political leader has returned to Kabul, cementing the militant group’s grip on the city, as the U.S. Embassy on Saturday warned of security threats outside the capital’s crowd-ringed airport, the only U.S. redoubt remaining in all Afghanistan. The arrival in the capital of Mullah...

Comments / 0

Community Policy