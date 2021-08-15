Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kan. most populous county: Get vaccinated or take weekly tests

Posted by 
St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The most populous county in Kansas is requiring its employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing if they aren't vaccinated. “With the sharp increase of the delta variant, we want employees to be safe,” Johnson County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson said in a statement. “Vaccination is one of the best tools we have to help prevent serious illness or passing the virus on to our colleagues or the people we serve.”

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kansas Health
County
Johnson County, KS
Johnson County, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Vaccines
Johnson County, KS
Government
City
Olathe, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Populous#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: 100 COVID deaths in Kansas this week

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2675 to a total of 356,065, the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 38 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5494, up from 5394 deaths the KDHE reported Monday,. As of August 1,...
Public HealthPosted by
St. Joseph Post

States banning mask mandates could face civil rights probes

In an escalating battle with Republican governors, President Joe Biden ordered his Education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against COVID-19. In response, the Education Department raised the possibility of using its civil...
Topeka, KSPosted by
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: 3,000 new cases, 62 more COVID deaths

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 3,006 to a total of 353,389, the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 62 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5,446. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Judge bars one Mo. county from enforcing mask mandate

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A judge on Thursday issued an order barring St. Louis County from enforcing a mask mandate while a lawsuit against it is litigated. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page issued the mandate last month, prompting the County Council to vote to rescind it. Page maintained that the mask requirement nonetheless remained in effect.
Kansas StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Kansas couple hospitalized after pickup tire fails

ATCHISON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Saturday in Atchison County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Dodge Ram driven by Vernie E. Fox, 74, Valley Falls, was southbound on Bourbon Road three miles South of Muscotah. The front driver's side tire failed. The driver...
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teacher charged in Capitol insurrection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri Christian school teacher has been charged for her alleged role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January. Federal prosecutors this week charged Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building. The 29-year-old Springfield resident was arrested Wednesday...
Saint Joseph, MOPosted by
St. Joseph Post

Mosaic to require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Mosaic Life Care will require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Mosaic CEO, Dr. Mark Laney, made the announcement late Wednesday afternoon. “We are announcing today that we are taking the first steps in requiring vaccination for all of our caregivers here at Mosaic,” Laney told reporters during a news conference at the St. Joseph hospital.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri's Covid death rate among nation's worst

KANSAS CITY (AP) —The summer surge of COVID-19 is causing a spike in deaths in Missouri, including 124 reported Tuesday. The state health department said 86 of those deaths were discovered in the department's weekly examination of death certificates from across the state. One of those deaths was in June, 52 in July and 33 earlier this month.
Kansas StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

GOP claims Kan. governor is spending COVID funds illegally

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are accusing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration of illegally spending at least $86 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds by not getting their approval first. Kelly’s office on Tuesday did not immediately respond to a letter from Senate President Ty Masterson,...
Emily, MNPosted by
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff IDs Kan. man who drowned at Minnesota lake

CROW WING COUNTY, MN —Law enforcement authorities have identified a man who drowned while swimming in a Minnesota lake as 66-year-old Edward Rando of Towanda, Kansas. Just before 3p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to a report of an unconscious man who had been pulled from the water near the Ruth Lake Access, in Emily, Minnesota, according to a media release.
Bethany, MOPosted by
St. Joseph Post

Bethany motel closes during investigation of Legionnaires' disease

A motel in Bethany has closed after it was discovered an individual with Legionnaires’ disease stayed there in July. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it received notification that an individual diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease had stayed at the Quality Inn and Suites in Bethany in mid-July. It isn’t known whether the hotel was the source of the illness, but tests of the pool, spa, and the potable water system indicated the presence of Legionella bacteria. A thorough cleaning of the motel is underway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy