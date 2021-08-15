Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Travis Barker flies for the first time since deadly crash

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s overcoming his fears. Travis Barker has gotten on a plane for the first time since his deadly 2008 plane crash. According to photos obtained by TMZ, the Blink-182 rocker and his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian flew to Cabo on Saturday. Photos show the hot-and-heavy couple leaving Los Angeles in Kylie...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Fly#Tmz#Ptsd#Men S Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Travis Barker says “anything is possible” with Kourtney Kardashian after first flight since 2008

Travis Barker has shared a heartfelt message to his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, after the couple flew for the first time since his deadly 2008 plane crash. On Saturday, August 18th, the blink-182 drummer boarded Kylie Jenner’s private jet to fly from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It was the first plane Barker had boarded since the fatal South Carolina Learjet 60 airplane crash thirteen years prior.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

OMG Kourtney Kardashian Just Chopped Her Hair Off!!

Kourtney Kardashian said goodbye to her iconic long locks!. The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of mirror selfies to show off her new hair, which now sits just above her shoulders. In the post, Kourt captioned the pics with a simple scissor emoji. Ch-ch-check out the chin-length bob trimmed by Peter Savic (below):
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Travis Barker Shares Sweet Response After Joining Kourtney Kardashian On His First Plane Ride Since 2008 Crash

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been making serious waves since they became Instagram official earlier this year. Since then, they’ve enjoyed each other’s company on public outings and have packed on plenty of PDA in social media posts. Of course, there’s more to their relationship than steamy pics and unexpected haircuts. The two also show support for each other, and this was the case during Barker’s first plane ride since his crash in 2008. And to mark the accomplishment, he shared a sweet response on social media.
Accidentshotradiomaine.com

(News) Travis Barker Flies for The First Time Since Plane Crash

Travis Barker flew for the first time since the deadly plane crash 13 years ago that killed 4 people and left him with third-degree burns. On Saturday, Travis and GF Kourtney Kardashian boarded a plane in L.A. Barker vowed never to fly again after the crash that took the life of 2 close friends along with the 2 pilots. DJ AM also survived the crash but died a year later of an overdose. He and Kourtney, along with Kris Jenner and Cory Gamble, were headed to Cabo, but Travis was an hour late. It’s unclear if he was just delayed or had second thoughts. Even before the crash, Travis was terrified of flying, and just before getting on the ill-fated jet, he called his dad and said he had a bad feeling about the flight. They all flew on Kylie’s private jet, for a vacay in Mexico.
Alabama StatePosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Stunning! Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Goes Makeup-Free While Getting Her Hair Done

Fresh-faced! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free while getting her hair done by celebrity stylist Laura Rugetti. The hairdresser — who is know for styling high-profile clients including Tana Mongeau, Denise Richards and Kelly Osbourne — shared a video of the 15-year-old posing for the camera during their appointment. Rather than her usual look, Alabama was clearly rocking a bare face.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s Daughters Penelope, North Are Mini Entrepreneurs With Lemonade and Bracelet Stand

Boss babes! Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s daughters teamed up for an adorable lemonade and bracelet stand. “What’s the sales pitch?” Khloé Kardashian asked Penelope, 9, and North, 8, from behind the camera on her Sunday, August 1, Instagram Story. “Like, tell me what you’re doing here. What is this? Lemonade, three dollars and bracelets, 10 to 20. You guys made these?”
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Cheat Sheet: Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant and Zac Efron Graces Us With His Presence

Watch: Travis Barker Flies for 1st Time Since Deadly Plane Crash. We're all in this together. Happy Friday, friends. Welcome to this week's Cheat Sheet, your roundup of the biggest pop culture stories to help you understand what everyone on Twitter timeline is going off about or to celebrate Zac Efron's TikTok debut with your fellow millennials. Surely a moment future generations will ask about: "Where were you when you first saw it?"
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Fans Debate Why Sidney Left Jamie Reagan

Here’s a thought for all of you loyal Blue Bloods fans out there — have you ever wondered what happened between Jamie Reagan and his ex-fiancee Sydney Davenport?. Newer fans of the show may not know, but Jamie Reagan was engaged once before he married Eddie Janko. Will Estes’ character was engaged to a woman named Sydney Davenport before they split up after their relationship unraveled.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy