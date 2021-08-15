Our Best Look Yet at the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

When you imagine a tuned Mercedes-AMG product, you'll most likely think of Brabus, a company whose creations are insanely fast and designed to look wild from any angle. But if you prefer more of a performance focus than an aesthetic one and want to make a base-model AMG as fast as a Ferrari, Posaidon is the tuner to turn to. The company's enhancements are good enough to make the A45 S a Porsche rival on the Ring, and now it has turned its attention to another Mercedes-AMG machine, specifically the GT R Roadster. As standard, this car's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 produces 577 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, but with the Posaidon touch, those numbers jump - a lot.