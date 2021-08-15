Cancel
Our Best Look Yet at the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

By Fred Smith
CAR AND DRIVER
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming C8-generation Corvette Z06 is expected to be headlined by a flat-plane-crank DOHC V-8 based on the engine in the C8.R racing car, but the fastest and most track-focused C8 yet will also feature some pretty aggressive new aerodynamic options. A report last Summer indicated those would include an active splitter and rear wing. New spy shots of a Z06 apparently testing near the Nürburgring with minimal camouflage appear to show those elements in action.

www.caranddriver.com

