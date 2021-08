Just as Gugu and Rean come to understand each other, the Nokkers emerge, causing panic in the party hall. Fushi and Gugu are forced to fight…. Another heartbreaking episode, but it certainly won’t be the last. The animation here was stunning, even if the opening hinted towards the death of a specific character. The pacing kinda dragged a bit for me in a lot of places. But at the very least, it has pretty much paid off completely. When it hits, it hits hard, and this episode is no exception.