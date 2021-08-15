Cancel
'Generous' landlord hailed online after selling his home and sharing the profits with his former tenants who helped pay mortgage - leaving social media users in tears

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

A landlord has been hailed online after selling his home and sharing the profits with his former tenants who helped to pay his mortgage.

Chris Robarge, from Massachusetts, revealed on Facebook he had received a note and a $2,500 (£1,800) check out-of-the-blue from a former landlord, whose identity he did not share.

In the heartfelt letter, the unnamed landlord said he had been 'glad to share' his home with Chris and explained how he had calculated the check's total: 'I calculated the amount of principal you paid each month you lived there, split it by who was living in the house at the time, and added 40 per cent (the increase in value of the home from when I bought it).'

Other social media users were left wowed by the post, with many commenting it had left them in floods of tears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49u2vW_0bSLjnGP00
Chris Robarge, from Massachusetts, revealed on Facebook he had received a note and a $2,500 (£1,800) check out-of-the-blue from a former landlord, whose identity he did not share
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vsTme_0bSLjnGP00
In the heartfelt letter, the unnamed landlord said he had been 'glad to share' his home with Chris and explained how he had calculated the check's total

Sharing a snap of the letter online yesterday, Chris wrote: 'A person I formerly rented from asked me for my current address recently. This person rented me a space in their house that was the first place I had to actually call home when I had to leave my house after I got divorced.

'I paid a completely fair amount of money for my accommodations and really enjoyed my time there, and like all rental situations, I figured that was that.'

He said he had received the note in the mail, adding: ' It's a letter from that person, informing me that they sold their house and that they were paying me and every tenant they ever had for what we contributed to the profit they made from selling the house.'

The letter read: 'While it's not much, it's yours! It was a great house and I'm glad I was able to share it with you.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwZwe_0bSLjnGP00
After receiving the check, Chris revealed he plans to give away $2,000 of the money to worthy causes and people in need 

'I have been sitting with this for more than a day and I am still completely beyond an actual way to describe what this act means to me.

'All that I can say is that there are people who talk about their values and there are people who actually live them, and the reason I wanted to share this is that I want to encourage us all to actually live our values.

'Do it off the clock, do it when no one is watching, do it always.'

He said the simple act of kindness had inspired his own, adding he would give away $2,000 to worthy causes and people in need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIdkG_0bSLjnGP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bcl8j_0bSLjnGP00
His post quickly racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, as one person said: 'Great to know good people still living in this world' 

His post quickly racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, as one person said: 'WOW that's unheard of! What a beautiful, and real, gesture.'

And another wrote: 'This made me cry.'

One added: 'Great to know good people still living in this world.'

A fourth commented: 'This is so moving. Thank you for sharing. What an incredible value I received from reading this. What a blessing. What good people.'

Daily Mail

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
