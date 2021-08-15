Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

DOGE ‘Strongest’ Crypto as Medium of Exchange, Says Mark Cuban

By Dale Hurst
beincrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading Dogecoin (DOGE) advocates Mark Cuban and Elon Musk have voiced their support for the meme-inspired altcoin as its price continues to climb. Billionaire and media personality Cuban referred to DOGE as the “strongest” cryptocurrency as a medium of exchange earlier this week. Speaking with CNBC Make It, the entrepreneur said the token had unique uses over other cryptocurrencies. Namely, that it can be used for the acquisition of goods and services.

beincrypto.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Mark Cuban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marc Cuban#Cryptocurrency#Dogecoin#Cnbc#The Dallas Mavericks#Btc#Altcoin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
EngineeringBenzinga

Elon Musk Introduces Robots, Will Bill Gates Rally To Tax Them?

One of the biggest news items of the week was the unveiling of the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot to perform tasks, highlighted by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk at the company’s AI Day. The introduction of robots by Tesla that could be used for a number of sectors could bring up an old debate of whether robots should be taxed.
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Could Reach $14,000 and Dogecoin $1, Crypto CEO Predicts

The CEO of cryptocurrency media firm Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, has revealed a number of bullish cryptocurrency price predictions, notably saying he sees Dogecoin hitting $1 in the future, and Ethereum getting to $14,000. According to a report published by Business Insider, Gokhshtein noted he sees the price of the...
MarketsPosted by
Fortune

Ethereum creator says Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are doing crypto wrong

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Ethereum inventor Vitalik Buterin has expressed reservations about how Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are implementing their ambitious cryptocurrency plans. Square, which is run by Dorsey, announced in July it would launch a decentralized finance...
CurrenciesForexTV.com

Bitcoin and the World of Cryptocurrencies, Explained

Learn who invented this new form of money, how it’s mined, and what, exactly, Elon Musk has to do with it all. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Stockscryptopotato.com

37% of American Investors Would Not Cash out Their Crypto Even in Critical Moments

While most US crypto investors believe in the virtual assets’ merit, prominent people like Elon Musk seem to affect their opinion. According to a recent research, US cryptocurrency investors have allocated on average $1,707 in such assets. 37% of them admitted they would not touch these funds even if they must cover a necessary bill or an important payment.
EconomyStreet.Com

How Does Mark Cuban Make His Money?

Mark Cuban’s net worth is $4.5 billion. The self-made billionaire ventured into the world of entrepreneurship at age 12 by selling garbage to his neighbors. Cuban, 63, now runs a huge business empire covering sports to entertainment. He is the sole owner of NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, which is currently valued at over $2.45 billion. He bought the team for $280 million in 2000, leading it to win the 2011 NBA Championship.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Greenish Monday: ETH at 3-Month High, Cardano Eyes $3, BNB Adds 7%, BTC Above $50K (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap has added $100 billion in a day as BTC reclaimed $50,000 and ADA painted another price record. Bitcoin’s recent rally continued in the past 24 hours as the asset reclaimed $50,000 for the first time in more than three months. Some altcoins, though, have performed even more impressively, with ADA leading the pack. Cardano’s native coin charted yet another all-time high and has neared $3.
StocksMotley Fool

Mark Cuban Says Doge Is 'The People's Way to Pay'

Dogecoin's price spikes on Cuban's comments. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has again given Dogecoin (DOGE) a boost in recent days, after claiming "DOGE is the people's way to pay." The tweet on Saturday has helped push the coin's price up by around 30%, and Dogecoin enthusiasts (known as Shibes) continue to be delighted as both Elon Musk and Cuban tout the coin's potential as a digital currency.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Community Baffled Over Cuban’s Claims He Holds Just $500 In DOGE

Billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, stunned crypto Twitter by claiming he holds just $500 worth of Dogecoin. Cuban is a significant proponent and vocal supporter of the controversial meme token. So much so, many naturally assume he is a DOGE whale. But, regardless of “propping...
Stockskitco.com

'You can't fight' the crypto wave, says CNBC's Jim Cramer

(Kitco News) No matter what various big market players think about crypto, they can't fight the tide, said CNBC's Jim Cramer. Cramer's bullish crypto comments come in response to Walmart announcing that it is looking for a crypto expert. "I thought that was incredible," Mad Money host told CNBC. "People...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Billonaire Mark Cuban Shares His Dogecoin Ownership

Billionaire Mark Cuban revealed that he owns $494 worth of Dogecoin, Fortune magazine reported. Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a billionaire investor, has been outspoken about his appreciation for the coin, which has often been seen as a joke. He said the coin is best used for transactions for buying goods or services, and he said the Dogecoin community is the strongest crypto community when “it comes to using it as a medium of exchange,” according to the report.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Coinbase Launches Crypto Exchange in Japan

Coinbase today announced the launch of a crypto exchange in Japan, one of the largest digital assets markets worldwide. The launch is said to be part of the company’s global expansion strategy and is carried out in partnership with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)–one of Japan’s leading financial institutions with as many as 40 million customers.
Commodities & Futurecrowdfundinsider.com

Crypto Community Split on DOGE

“I would expect DOGE to grow in tandem with the rest of the rapidly growing crypto market, though it will likely have long periods of flat price action followed by violent speculative pumps like we’ve seen in the past,” Token Metrics senior cryptocurrency investment analyst Forrest Przybysz said. Looking exclusively...
Economybeincrypto.com

Dogecoin Foundation Restructures BOD, Includes Buterin and Musk Rep

The Dogecoin Foundation is reinvigorating its board of directors and planning for the future of the cryptocurrency. After six years, the Dogecoin Foundation announced a “re-establishing” of its advisory board. The foundation is a non-profit organization with the aim to bolster the memecoin through development and advocacy. The foundation also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy