DOGE ‘Strongest’ Crypto as Medium of Exchange, Says Mark Cuban
Leading Dogecoin (DOGE) advocates Mark Cuban and Elon Musk have voiced their support for the meme-inspired altcoin as its price continues to climb. Billionaire and media personality Cuban referred to DOGE as the “strongest” cryptocurrency as a medium of exchange earlier this week. Speaking with CNBC Make It, the entrepreneur said the token had unique uses over other cryptocurrencies. Namely, that it can be used for the acquisition of goods and services.beincrypto.com
