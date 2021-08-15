Cancel
England and Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips drops by sausage dog café in Leeds

A pop-up café for Dachshunds has gone viral after Leeds United midfield legend Kalvin Phillips dropped by with his dog.

Kalvin was one of the hundreds of sausage dog owners who headed down to the cafe in Leeds on Sunday and brought their puppies along to mingle.

The organiser, Marcus Ackford, said he believes the next event in October could be bigger after welcoming 150 pets at the Dachshund Pup-Up Café, Leeds Live reports.

Marcus said: "I am not really into football, but it all went a bit crazy when he [Kalvin] showed up.

"He was just a really down to earth guy - he seemed to have a great time, as did his dog!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8M7X_0bSLj3wM00
Puppucinos served at the pop up cafe in Leeds Image Pup Up Cafe

Marcus added: "We had a wonderful time as always hosting our Pup-Up Cafe in Leeds. We saw over 150 dachshunds, lots from previous visits to Leeds and lots of new sausages too!

"We served over 200 puppuccinos, gave out lots of dog treats and got some brilliant photos of people and their pooches as always! Leeds is always a pleasure to host at, and we can't wait to be back.

"Our next event is live now and is in a larger venue with lots more room for the dogs to roam free and for humans to mingle or chase after their dachshunds!"

Returning in two months at Revolution Leeds, the Dachshund Pup-Up Café is a gathering dedicated to the short-legged breed, but other dogs and their owners are welcome to join in the fun.

Pups will be free to roam, and there will be ball pits, tunnels, toys and other fun props for them to play with.

Ticket holders will be given a designated time slot to mingle with up to 50 sausage dogs and their owners at each session.

There will be unlimited dog treats available for, free bottomless "puppucinos", competitions throughout the day and Dachshund-related trade stands to buy goodies.

Photographers will also be on hand to take adorable snaps of the doggies' day out.

You can purchase tickets for the next event by clicking here .

