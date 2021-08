"It ushered in a new era of photography - that hadn't really existed up until that point." Ship Of Life Films has unveiled the official UK trailer for a documentary film called Picture Stories, examining the history and prominence and importance of the British photography magazine Picture Post. Filmmaker Rob West states: "Picture Post is arguably the most important magazine in British social history. It was born under the threat of War, and survived and flourished under the intense bombardment of the Blitz. Extraordinarily, during the height of World War II, Picture Post was looking ahead to post-War life and to the possibility of fundamental social reform." Picture Stories is about the life and legacy of Picture Post, Britain's best-selling magazine during and after WWII. Through its powerful "picture stories", Picture Post helped to transform post-war Britain, and changed the face of British photography. West: "I wanted to bring the extraordinary story of Picture Post and [their] photographers to modern audiences. Many of things we take for granted in photography, and our understanding of photographs & picture layout, started with Picture Post." I'm down.