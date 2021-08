Deion Sanders was a part of the stacked 1989 draft class that also featured Troy Aikman and Barry Sanders. He was drafted fifth overall by the Falcons out of Florida St. As a rookie, Deion Sanders picked off five passes and forced two fumbles, while starting in 10 games. By the 1991 season, he made his first out of eight Pro Bowls, and the next season he made his first out of six All-Pro teams including 1994 where he won DPOY and won his first Super Bowl with the 49ers in his only year there. The next year he won again, but with Dallas.