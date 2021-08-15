Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Staffordshire Bull Terriers have been named the UK's favourite dog breed

By Rebecca Astill, Samuel Jones
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago

Over the past three weeks, TeamDogs teamed up with Pooch and Mutt in a bid to find the UK's favourite dog breed, and it was Staffordshire Bull Terriers who took the top spot.

Lovers of 52 dog breeds have been fighting it out to have their favourite crowned as the best.

Staffies led the competition from the front since it launched on July 26.

You can see the full rankings on TeamDogs , where Staffies just pipped black Labradors to first place.

The competition started three weeks ago with 47 breeds. Each week, the bottom 10 breeds were put in “the dog house” and eliminated from the competition.

TeamDogs added breeds who voters felt deserved a place in the competition, taking the number up to 52. These were Dobermann, Samoyed, Great Dane, Bedlington Terrier and Akita.

However, none of these ultimately came close to knocking Staffies off the top spot.

The full top 10

  1. Staffordshire Bull Terrier
  2. Black Labrador
  3. Boxer
  4. Greyhound
  5. Border Collie
  6. German Shepherd
  7. Cockapoo
  8. Border Terrier
  9. Cocker Spaniel
  10. Jack Russell

Black Labradors, Boxers, Greyhounds and Border Collies all proved very popular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27y6Xe_0bSLiA8p00
Black Labradors were also very popular

Kelly-Lee Wilde, who was supporting Boxers, said: “They will always be winners in our eyes!”

As for the Staffies in first place, it came as no surprise to Suzanne Sargent, who previously spoke about the “love and loyalty” which runs through Staffie’s veins.

Suzanne rooted for their victory throughout the competition .

She explained how her Staffy, Lola, speaks to her like no other breed could: “When I kiss Lola on the head, say ‘I love you’ as I do, she responds with a couple of deep grunts which I believe is my beautiful little Staffie saying ‘I love you too’!”

Staffordshire Bull Terriers may have won, but the other breeds all have their loyal supporters.

Happy, surprised, or upset about the result?

Head over to TeamDogs where you can post pictures of your dogs and have your say.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
82K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breed#Breeds#Uk#Staffies#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Imports of heavily pregnant dogs and those with cropped ears or docked tails to be banned

Importing heavily pregnant dogs will be banned under government plans to crack down on trade in cruelly treated pets.Ministers are launching a consultation, seeking people’s views, on proposals to make it illegal to bring into the country animals bred for sale, with little regard for their welfare.Importing dogs with cropped ears or docked tails will also be outlawed, and the minimum age for importing a puppy will also be raised from 15 weeks to six months.Celebrities have driven a craze in recent months and years for owning dogs and puppies whose ears and tails have been cruelly cut short.Experts say the...
Petscountryliving.com

The 5 dog breeds that make the best companions

Research from the PDSA and YouGov has found that 26% of UK adults have a dog, ammassing to an estimated population of 9.6 million dogs in the UK in total. That's a lot of dog lovers and their four-legged friends. To celebrate International Dog Day 2021, Perfect-Pet Books has taken...
Petsbuckinghamshirelive.com

Final shortlist announced for UK’s Favourite Dog Breed

With just one day to go until the nation’s favourite dog breed is crowned, we can reveal which dogs are in the running to be named the best. Staffies are sitting comfortably at the top, as they have done pretty much since day one - us Brits obviously adore the loving and loyal Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
Petswashingtonnewsday.com

Please vote for Boxers to win the UK’s favorite dog breed competition.

Please vote for Boxers to win the UK’s favorite dog breed competition. Boxers have slipped to fourth place in the UK’s favorite dog breed poll – cast another vote to help them reclaim first spot!. Since our sister site TeamDogs launched the UK’s Favourite Dog Breed competition in collaboration with...
Animalsbuckinghamshirelive.com

Dog lovers react to the results of the UK’s favourite dog breed competition

The results of the UK’s favourite dog breed competition were shared on Saturday evening. Thousands of dog lovers across the nation championed their most treasured breed, but there could only be one winner – the Staffy. TeamDogs, in association with Pooch & Mutt, asked people to vote for their favourite...
Petsbuckinghamshirelive.com

The dog breeds you think should be crowned champion

Over the last few weeks, TeamDogs and the fabulous Pooch & Mutt food for dogs company, have been asking the nation to vote for their favourite dog breed. Now, with just a few days to go until the winner is revealed, we've been looking at what readers have to say about the contenders.
Food & Drinksbuckinghamshirelive.com

Buckinghamshire's favourite chocolate bar has been named and we're shocked

The favourite chocolate bar of each county has been revealed - and we're shocked about Buckinghamshire's. Data from Casino.co.uk analysed the taste of chocolate lovers using Google Ads to see what people had clicked on the most whilst using the internet. The most popular chocolate bar in Buckinghamshire according to...
AnimalsTahlequah Daily Press

GOOD BREEDING: Favorite types of dogs come and go, but canine is still 'man's best friend'

Man’s best friend comes in all shapes and sizes, and over the years, some breeds have become more popular than others. In recent years, the Labrador retriever has been a favorite among Americans, according to the American Kennel Club. But before that, some of the top breeds included the cocker spaniel, poodle, beagle, German shepherd, French bulldog, and collie, among others.
Animalsakc.org

Kerry Blue Terrier History: From Irish Farm Dog to Sophisticated Terrier

When shipwrecks have fantastical endings, they’re usually works of fiction. Think of Gilligan and friends, or the Swiss Family Robinson. But in our canine world, a centuries-old shipwreck is believed to have helped create a real-life dog breed – and one of the most eye-catching of the terriers, to boot.
Petscountryliving.com

10 dog breeds most likely to suffer with separation anxiety

The 10 dog breeds most likely to exhibit signs of separation anxiety have been revealed, with Labrador Retrievers at the top of the list. While the world is opening up again, many dogs have built over-dependency during lockdown and could struggle to cope. Research conducted by Furbo found that some...
TV Showspropertyindustryeye.com

Britain’s favourite property presenter named.

This week sees the return of one of the shows that started the property TV revolution – Changing Rooms is back. ( Lucy Mangan, writing in the Guardian, has given the new show a one star rating and describes it as ‘design so dreadful you’ll be scarred for life’. So probably worth watching then.)
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Splooting: Why Dogs Love Laying Perfectly Flat

Sometimes called "froggie legs" or "silly stretching," splooting is always adorable. Dogs are known for being goofy and not caring when they look silly, and splooting is an adorable example of dogs just being dogs. Going "full sploot" is a kind of stretch that is so popular with dogs and...
PetsHello Magazine

3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
Petsanimalfair.com

Top Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed

Are you tired of cleaning up mounds of fur off your couch, floor, pillows, clothes, and basically everything? Are you allergic to dander, but still want a dog to call your own? Your seasonal allergies are starting to creep up on you and the last thing you need is a dog that will add to those watery eyes, sneezes, and sniffles. All hope is not lost. There are “hypoallergenic” dog breeds available for adoption. No dog is 100% hypoallergenic, but there are breeds that shed very little fur. From all different sizes and coats, here are our top choices for the breeds with almost non-detectible fur shed.
Petsakc.org

Bulldog Names for the Fun-Loving and Dignified Dog Breed

Bulldogs are a breed that is ultra-fun, lovable, and utterly cute. These easy-going, dignified dogs will fit into almost any environment as they tend to be adaptable, friendly pets who bode well in both city and suburban life. Simply, to know a Bulldog is to love them. That being said,...
PetsPosted by
Parade

25 Mixed-Breed Dogs That Will Have You Ready To Adopt Your Next Fur Baby

With over 300 different types of mixed-breed dogs, there’s sure to be a choice for every fluffy companion lover. You can find them at any shelter or rescue, as these pups defy description and come in a multitude of different sizes, colors, and patterns. They’re not all mangy-looking mixed-breed dogs either, trust us—when one adorable breed mates with another adorable breed, you end up with one pretty darn cute mixed-breed dog. It’s science!
AnimalsBBC

Puppy smuggling: Rise in cases prompts new welfare rules

Welfare standards for dogs imported to the UK are to be tightened amid a rise in the "grim trade" of puppy smuggling, the government has said. Plans include raising the minimum age for imported puppies from 15 weeks to 6 months and banning the importing of dogs with cropped ears or docked tails.
AnimalsShropshire Star

Plans to crack down on puppy smuggling and safeguard dog welfare outlined

Proposals include raising the minimum import age to six months and banning the importing of dogs with cropped ears or docked tails. New rules to clamp down on the “grim trade” of puppy smuggling and prevent cruelty to dogs are being proposed by the Government. The plans include raising the...
Behind Viral VideosRefinery29

These Are TikTok’s Favourite UK Holiday Destinations

TikTok is already the go-to app for beauty tips, breakfast trends and viral photo challenges – and now it's becoming a source of staycation inspo, too. New data crunched by holiday booking site LastMinute-Cottages.co.uk has revealed that Cornwall is the most popular UK holiday destination on TikTok with 240 million views.

Comments / 0

Community Policy