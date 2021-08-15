Nick Kyrgios isn't the only star in the family! Sister Halimah is set for pop superstardom after standing ovation from The Voice judges

Nick Kyrgios has had his fair share of headlines.

But now the tennis champ will need to step aside as there's a new Kyrgios in town - his older sister, Halimah, 31.

On Sunday's episode of The Voice Australia, the singer stepped into the spotlight - and left the judges speeches.

Ready for action! Nick Kyrgios has had his fair share of headlines. But now the tennis champ will need to step aside as there's a new Kyrgios in town - his older sister, Halimah, 31 (pictured)

Halimah launched into a rendition of the Tina Arena hit song Chains, with judge Guy Sebastian right away complimenting her vocals as 'so clean'.

He soon turned his chair, as did fellow judge, Jessica Mauboy, who shook her hands in the air, cheering in delight as Halimah belted the ballad.

Judge Keith Urban was next, so excited to turn that he hit his malfunctioning buzzer thrice before his chair spun round.

Wow! On Sunday's episode of The Voice Australia, the singer stepped into the spotlight - and left the judges speeches

UK judge Rita Ora was the last holdout, but she too eventually turned - with all four judges giving a delighted and overwhelmed Halimah a standing ovation.

Her whole family, including Nick, joined via video feed from Canberra to support Halimah's make-or-break moment.

Host Sonia Kruger said: 'She was amazing!' and Nick, watching from home, proudly replied: 'She always is.'

She's good! Halimah launched into a rendition of the Tina Arena hit song Chains, with judge Guy Sebastian right away complimenting her vocals as 'so clean'

Sing it: All four judges turned and gave a delighted Halimah a standing ovation. Pictured: Keith Urban, Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy, Guy Sebastian

Aww! Her whole family, including Nick, joined via video feed from Canberra to support Halimah's make-or-break moment. Host Sonia Kruger (right) said: 'She was amazing!' and Nick, watching from home, proudly replied: 'She always is'

Captivated by her megawatt voice, the coaches went into battle to mentor her.

Rita said: 'For me it had a lot of soul… you've got a great tone to your voice… I really am a fan of yours.'

Guy added: 'I feel like I haven't heard a voice like that for a long time… you as a singer are so brilliant, as your brother is as an athlete.'

Close: The singer and her little brother (pictured together) are known to be close

Skills: The Hong Kong-based singer and dancer honed her talents in musical theatre

The Hong Kong-based singer and dancer honed her talents in musical theatre.

'I enjoy singing all different styles but what I have trained in and what has been embedded in me since six years old is that classical MT sound,' Halimah told The Daily Telegraph last week.

Speaking about her time on the show, she added: 'I guess this has all been a taste of what my little brother goes through.'

Star power: 'I enjoy singing all different styles but what I have trained in and what has been embedded in me since six years old is that classical MT sound,' Halimah said

Stunner: Halimah often shares her love of singing and dancing on Instagram with her followers and shows off her talents. She also isn't shy in showing off her curves, either

Swim fan: She often shares racy bikini photos online and recently posed up in a bright neon two piece aboard a boat

The publication previously linked Nick with singer and The Voice judge Rita, 30, but she is now dating Kiwi Thor director Taika Waititi, 45.

Speaking about her famous sports star sibling, 26, Halimah said that while Nick is dubbed a 'bad boy' of tennis, he is his 'own person'.

'Regardless of the fact that he is his own person and so am I, he carries a lot of representation for me and the family in general so people just assume we are all the same,' she explained.

Family: Speaking about her famous sports star sibling, 26, Halimah said that while Nick is dubbed a 'bad boy' of tennis, he is his 'own person'. Pictured as children

Driven: She added that the pair, who also have another brother Christos, are similar in that they both have 'competition and drive.' Pictured with Nick and their brother Christos Kyrgios

She added that the pair, who also have another brother Christos, are similar in that they both have 'competition and drive.'

Meanwhile, Halimah often shares her love of singing and dancing on Instagram with her followers and shows off her talents.

She also isn't shy in showing off her curves, often sharing racy bikini photos online and recently posed up in a bright neon two piece.