Lily Allen holds hands with husband David Harbour after another West End performance as 2:22 A Ghost Story continues to draw in rave reviews

By Aisha Nozari For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

She has received rave reviews for her performance in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

And Lily Allen made another stylish departure from London's Noël Coward Theatre on Saturday, this time with her husband David Harbour in tow.

Holding hands as they strolled though the capital, Lily, 36, wowed in a floaty polka dot dress while Stranger Things star David, 46, cut a dapper figure in black trousers and a dark-wash denim jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FC1Ri_0bSLhEdW00
Happy couple: Lily Allen, 36, made another stylish departure from London's Noël Coward Theatre on Saturday, this time with her husband David Harbour, 46, in tow

The duo headed to upmarket fish restaurant J Sheekey for a spot of dinner.

Doting mother Lily teamed her plunging gown with a chic pair of black, open-toe sandals and wore her hair swept up.

David layered a crisp white T-shirt beneath his jacket and covered his nose and mouth with a face mask.

He kept the evening chill at bay beneath a navy beanie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOSVb_0bSLhEdW00
Wow: Holding hands as they strolled though the capital, Lily wowed in a floaty polka dot dress while David looked dapper in black 

It comes days after David jokingly sent Lily 'bad luck' flowers.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday following her performance in front of gushing theatre reviewers, Lily shared a note from David who remarked that he hoped she wasn't 'reviewed well' as he'll be 'miserable.'

Alongside a pretty bunch of flowers, he penned a message which read: 'My ambitious wife, these are bad luck flowers 'cause if you get reviewed well in this play, you get all kinds of awards and I will be miserable.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPYyT_0bSLhEdW00
Oh dear! Lily's husband jokingly sent her 'bad luck' flowers ahead of her West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story as he claimed he'd be 'miserable' if she was reviewed well (pictured in 2020)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLV9f_0bSLhEdW00
Funny: Lily shared a note from her Stranger Things star beau who remarked that he hoped she wasn't 'reviewed well' as he'll be 'miserable'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27LIaw_0bSLhEdW00
Stage star: The singer made her West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story earlier this month before impressing critics during Wednesday's press night (pictured on stage on August 5)

The humorous actor signed off with: 'Your loving husband'.

Highlighting the fact that she had in fact received great reviews for her performance, Lily hilariously captioned her post: 'sad day for @dkharbour.'

Lily's production, which opened at Noel Coward Theatre on August 3, received high praise from critics who praised the 'macabre playfulness' of the production and Allen's stellar stage presence.

Lily plays the character Jenny in the supernatural thriller about four friends caught up in a night of high tension.

She is joined on stage by former EastEnders star Jake Wood, City Of Angels actor Hadley Fraser and Julia Chan of Silent House.

The play follows Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted but her husband Sam (Fraser) remains sceptical.

They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren (Chan) and new partner Ben (Wood) and decide to stay awake until 2.22am to discover the truth.

As well as recent praise from critics, Lily already received glowing reviews from social media following her debut performance earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOwB3_0bSLhEdW00
Haunting: Lily plays the character Jenny in the supernatural thriller about four friends caught up in a night of high tension - she is joined on stage by former EastEnders star Jake Wood, City Of Angels actor Hadley and Julia Chan of Silent House.

