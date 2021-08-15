Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek tests positive for Covid-19 after Uefa Super Cup and misses win over Crystal Palace

CHELSEA star Ruben Loftus-Cheek tested positive for coronavirus after the Blues returned from their Uefa Super Cup win in Belfast.

The midfielder is isolating in line with Covid-19 protocols which is why he missed the West Londoners’ 3-0 opening day win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Chelsea had returned to England by Thursday and the 25-year-old registered a positive test soon after they got back.

It remains unclear whether he will be available for the Blues’ London derby at Arsenal next Sunday.

Loftus-Cheek was an unused sub as Chelsea beat Villarreal 6-5 on penalties in Northern Ireland.

The match finished 1-1 in normal time. Hakim Ziyech put the West Londoners ahead after 27 minutes before Gerard Moreno equalised on 73.

Neither side could break the deadlock in extra-time.

And Kepa Arrizabalaga – who replaced Edouard Mendy in the 119th minute – was the penalty shootout hero.

Having already saved Villarreal’s second penalty from Aissa Mandi, he flung himself low to the right in sudden death kicks to deny Raul Albiol after Toni Rudiger stuck his away.

Kepa was back on the bench for Chelsea’s emphatic win over Palace at Stamford Bridge – which Loftus-Cheek had to miss.

Marcos Alonso – who laid down the gauntlet for Ben Chilwell – scored a delightful free-kick to get the Blues off the mark.

Christian Pulisic added a second with five minutes to go until half-time.

And the superb Trevoh Chalobah added a sumptuous third with a rocket of a finish just before the hour mark.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira was taking charge of his first Premier League game as manager.

And the Arsenal legend has dropped his aggressive playing style in the dugout, opting for a more subdued approach as his team were well beaten.