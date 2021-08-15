Cancel
Accidents

Driver leaves behind 'infuriating' note after crashing into a parked car

By Luke Matthews
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8Ssu_0bSLfqWW00

Scratching or denting a parked car while the owner is nowhere to be seen is a true test of morals.

You can either do the right thing and leave your details to take the financial hit that comes with it, or walk away and unfairly leave the bill with the owners instead.

But one woman whose car was crashed into while she was out shopping found the note left on the windscreen did very little to make amends for the costly accident.

In a video shared on TikTok captioned 'What a nice person', she shows the huge bodywork damage running the entire length of the passenger door of the red vehicle, and the note the driver responsible had left under the windscreen wiper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UFeQ4_0bSLfqWW00
The car suffered significant damage ( Image: TikTok/isanaguy)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EICFC_0bSLfqWW00
People slammed the gift left behind as a "joke" ( Image: TikTok/isanaguy)

There was a note reading: 'Sorry for the damage on your car, I can't afford to fix it but here's chocolate instead :) ' along with two Hershey's chocolate bars.

The clip racked up more than 4.7 million views and 6,000 comments as some people were determined to help her find the culprit, with one writing: "It will still have fingerprints! Take it somewhere so they can figure out who did this to you!"

A second said: "Would have been better if they just left. What a joke that is."

A third replied: "I think I would find the person and shovel the chocolate down their throat."

And another added: "I was carried by the chocolates thinking 'he's a nice guy for giving something instead of running', until I saw the damage."

Previously, another motorist found a similar note next to damage to their vehicle, explaining: 'I'm sorry for hitting your car. It was an accident. I don't have money or insurance but here's snacks. Sowwy," with a drawing of two sad faces and a heart.

In a bid to make up for the accident, they left behind a box of Ritz crackers and a packet of Cheetos crisps, leading to one person saying: "Yeah let's not normalise this and I hope you find them and hold them accountable."

