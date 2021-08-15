Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Bride forced to hitchhike lift to wedding from roadside after car breaks down

By ( Image: Facebook/Shenice Beirne)
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago

A bride was forced to stand in the road and thumb a lift to her own wedding after her bridal car broke down 25 minutes from the church.

Shenice Beirne, from Gloucester, said she was already running 20 minutes late on her journey to the church to wed her partner Sean Beirne, when their chauffeur-driven transport ground to a halt.

Shenice said she "stood in her big white dress" at the side of the road trying to call taxis to no avail, with her sister Siobahn Ellis waving down cars, reports GlourcestershireLive.

"The most unimaginable thing happened to me on Saturday on my wedding day," she later wrote on Facebook. "My lovely wedding car broke down on the way to the church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oar2o_0bSLejhI00
Shenice says the couple, left, who gave her ride were her "guardian angels" ( Image: Facebook/Shenice Beirne)

"Already running 20 minutes late and 25 minutes away from the church, the car decided to break down. After borrowing the chauffeur’s phone and ringing a couple of taxis who were extremely unhelpful what do I do?

"Yes I get out on a lane and hitch hike!!"

Shenice continued: "My sister and I stood in the road in my big white dress waving down cars. We had one guy who stopped in a van who was so lovely but didn’t have space to take us so we continued to wave down cars.

"After around 15 minutes… yes 15 whole minute of cars and cars passing someone who was obviously on the way to their wedding haha, someone finally stopped to see if we were ok and offered us a lift to the church.

"They were coming from near Dudley for a trip to look around the Gloucester Quays. They were my guardian angels."

The happy bride continued: "I honestly can not thank them enough for stopping and taking the time out of their afternoon to give us a lift to the church. I am ever so grateful!!

"You guys are amazing!!"

By sharing her story on Facebook, Shenice was able to track down the couple who had helped her get to the church and thank them again.

Comments / 1

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
82K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Hitch#Wedding#Bride#Taxis#Glourcestershirelive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Indy100

Bride angry after she spots groom watching rugby on his phone at their own wedding

A woman was stunned after she spotted her new husband watching rugby on his phone during their actual wedding. Posting on TikTok, an Australian couple called Dani and Blake shared a memory from their wedding day ahead of their one year anniversary. While it seemed a lovely occasion in general, Dani shared the shock she felt when she spotted Blake propping his phone up against the wedding cake stand to watch the game.
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
PennLive.com

Bride, still in wedding dress, killed by drunken driver: reports

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A family is in mourning after a woman was killed by a wrong-way drunken driver just hours after she was married. Angelica Dhondup, 26, of Salt Lake City, was still wearing her wedding dress when her car was struck head-on early Saturday morning on Interstate 15, USA Today reports. Family members tell the Deseret News that Dhondup went home with a cousin, who was driving, to drop off some wedding presents and was returning to her reception when the crash occurred.
Utah Statewcn247.com

Arrest made in crash that killed Utah bride in wedding dress

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah police have arrested a driver who they say caused a vehicle crash last weekend that killed a newlywed bride who was still in her purple wedding dress. KSL-TV reports Angelica Jimenez Dhondup was on her way to a party Saturday when a pickup truck crashed into the car that a cousin was driving. The Utah Department of Public Safety identified the pickup driver as Manaure Gonzalez-Rea and says he was accused of automobile homicide and driving under the influence. He is jailed and it was not clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
Worlddistrictchronicles.com

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been arrested in Bangkok and has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit to death 20 times. Known by his fans as Toy Toy, the popular actor was arrested last Friday (Aug. 6) in the townhome where his girlfriend was found dead. The Bangkok Post reports her body was discovered on the second story of the home, lying face up in one of the bedrooms. She had over at least 20 stab wounds on her chest and body. He was remanded without bail since the crime due to the high severity of the crime. He appealed the court for bail over the weekend, but his request was denied on Sunday.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Charleston Press

“Black lives don’t matter”: Man smashes Black teenager’s face with bike chain, convicted for hate crime

After more than a year-long trial, the suspect who smashed Black teenager’s face with bike chain is finally convicted and will spend the next five years in prison. The incident happened when the suspect confronted a group of Black teenagers allegedly telling the boy “Black lives don’t matter,” before knocking his teeth out.

Comments / 1

Community Policy