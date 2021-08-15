The hidden underground crystal cave you can visit that's been branded 'amazing'

Crystal lovers can visit an underground amethyst cave with "beautiful energy" in Scotland.

The cave, located at Jupiter Artland, near Edinburgh, sees visitors climb down into the ground to marvel at the stunning purple crystals, amethysts.

The violet quartz is said to reduce anxiety and stress, and people have claimed to have felt its benefits during their trip to the sculpture.

TikTok user Jessica Blythe said: “Me and my boyfriend visited the amethyst cave at Jupiter Artland near Edinburgh. Such a beautiful energy and beautiful to look at. Would so recommend it.”

In a comment she added: “It made me feel super relaxed and happy, I definitely felt a bit more calm within myself.”

The amethyst cave is a "contemporary folly or grotto" at the sculpture garden, and was built in 2012.

The piece, created by Anya Gallaccio, is called ‘The Light Pours Out of Me’.

Anya said of the piece: “I would like it to be unsettling for people when they first encounter it. I’d like them to question whether they should enter the gate or not. Then, when they come into the space it is very formal, quite grandiose but intimate, a quiet place for one or two people.”

Jessica Blythe at the Jupiter Artland amethyst cave near Edinburgh ( Image: TikTok @jessicablythe)

There are dozens of other artworks to discover at Jupiter Artland, including pieces by Antony Gormley, who created the Angel of the North.

Tickets to the sculpture gardens cost £10 for adults, with children and students going for £5.

One TikTok user said: “Omg, I went there and it was beautiful!”

Another added: “My art class went there on a school trip - the whole place is amazing!”