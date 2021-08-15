Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Arsenal counting £1million cost after triggering clause in Brentford defeat

By Ben Husband
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YGhQ_0bSLdGG800

It was a night that Arsenal’s defenders will want to swiftly forget.

After weeks of build-up, the Gunners were outmuscled and out-fought by newly promoted Brentford, as they were beaten 2-0 at the Community Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has spent big on improving his side’s defence, signing Nuno Tavares for around £6.5million and Ben White for a club-record £50m fee.

However, while the former only came off the bench, the latter struggled under the intense pressure of Bees striker Ivan Toney.

Sergi Canos opened the scoring in the first-half, before Christian Norgaard put the game out of reach with a header after the break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XD6oq_0bSLdGG800
Pablo Mari's appearance against Brentford reportedly triggered another payment to his former club

And while White struggled, he was by no means the worst part of Arsenal ’s defensive unit.

Calum Chambers came in for some heavy criticism for his performance, with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher both singling out the right-back in their post-match analysis.

But it was arguably Pablo Mari that was the worst of the bunch, with the Brazilian looking well off the pace alongside his new partner White.

Mari’s lack of pace was regularly exposed and the Brentford forwards appeared to pinpoint the 27-year-old as an area of real weakness.

Arsenal supporters won’t be too delighted to hear that his appearance on Friday night cost the Gunners around £1m, according to reports in Brazil.

Globo Esporte claim that as part of the package that saw the defender join the club from Flamengo in June 2020, the Brazilian club have a series of appearance-related add-ons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395Twk_0bSLdGG800
Mikel Arteta turns away as his side fall to a 2-0 defeat to Brentford ( Image: REUTERS)

They report that as he chalked up his 20th appearance for the club, a clause was triggered, leaving Arsenal with a bill of €1m (£850,000).

The payments won’t stop there however, the article adds that Flamengo are in line for another million for every 10 appearances he registers, up to a total of €8m.

Those clauses, along with an additional payment this summer in the region of €5m could see the total outlay reach €16m before his contract expires.

It’s a deal that is becoming increasingly poor value for money, with the likelihood now being he will come out of the side in place of either Rob Holding or Gabriel Magalhaes.

Gabriel is set to miss the first few months of the season after suffering a knee injury whilst on Olympic duty with the Brazilian national team.

Arsenal offered an update on the defender last week, which read: “Right knee. Gabriel sustained an injury to his right knee whilst with the Brazilian Olympic Squad.

“Gabriel continues to be assessed and is aiming to be back in training by early September.”

Do you want an exclusive pre-season preview of YOUR club - both in your inbox and through your letterbox? Head over here to find out more and secure your copy .

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
82K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Nuno Tavares
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Calum Chambers
Person
Jamie Carragher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Clause#Bees#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueBBC

Team news: Brentford v Arsenal

Brentford's star striker Ivan Toney is fit to start, having missed the final pre-season friendly against Valencia as a precaution because of a neck problem. New signing Yoane Wissa could be involved but injured pair Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen are unavailable. Arsenal's summer recruits Ben White, Albert Lokonga and...
MLSESPN

Brentford beat Arsenal after 75-year exile from England's top flight

Brentford got the better of Arsenal in the first match of the 2021-22 Premier League season at the Community Stadium in West London on Friday night. Goals either side of half-time from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard sent Thomas Frank's side on to a historic win. - Stream ESPN FC...
Premier Leagueprimenewsghana.com

Arsenal begin Premier League campaign with defeat at Brentford

There was delight for Brentford and their fans as they beat Arsenal 2-0 at Brentford Community Stadium in the opening Premier League game of the season, their first back in the top flight in over 70 years. Football has a funny way of creating history. Back in 1947 these sides...
Premier Leaguethehighlandsun.com

74 years after their last top-flight game, Brentford beats Arsenal to start Premier League season

Brentford has started its first top-flight campaign since 1947 by stunning Arsenal 2-0 in the opening game of the Premier League season. Sergi Canos put Brentford ahead in the 22nd minute and Christian Noergaard headed in the second in the 73rd after Arsenal failed to deal with a long throw-in, handing the promoted club a perfect start to life in the Premier League in front of nearly 16,500 fans at the Community Stadium.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Sergi Canós: Brentford’s stadium can become a fortress after win over Arsenal

Sergi Canós has said he was nervous before Brentford’s Premier League opener against Arsenal on Friday and was in disbelief when his shot give the promoted side the lead. Brentford christened their new ground, a year after it opened in lockdown, as a full house roared them to a 2-0 victory. The former Liverpool youngster scored their first goal in the Premier League and Christian Nørgaard headed the second on a memorable evening in west London.
Premier League90min.com

Patrick Vieira 'not surprised' Arsenal lost against Brentford

Arsenal legend and Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has admitted he was not surprised that the Gunners were beaten by Brentford in the opening game of the Premier League season last weekend. The Bees, playing in the top flight for the first time since 1947, won 2-0 thanks to goals...
Premier League90min.com

Arsenal confirm signing of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheff Utd

Arsenal have confirmed the arrival of England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United on a long-term contract. Manager Mikel Arteta has been looking for someone to compete with current first choice Bernd Leno, who has entered the final two years of his contract and has been linked with a move elsewhere.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Match video: Arsenal lose at Brentford

Our Premier League season started with defeat at Brentford on Friday night. A goal in each half courtesy of Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard proved enough for the hosts to mark their first top-flight match in 74 years with a win. You can watch a short highlights clip of the...
Premier League90min.com

Mikel Arteta bemoans Arsenal's attack following Brentford defeat

Mikel Arteta has bemoaned the toothlessness of Arsenal's attack following his side's shock 2-0 defeat to newly promoted Brentford. The Gunners were without both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for Friday evening's game - both of whom were sidelined due to illness - and it showed, as Arteta's side failed to really trouble David Raya throughout the game.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'Arsenal fans don't deserve this': Rwanda president Paul Kagame BLASTS Gunners' opening day defeat by Brentford, claiming club 'must not accept mediocrity' after a poor performance to newly-promoted side

Arsenal fans are not alone in their disappointment at the north London team's woeful start to the Premier League after the president of Rwanda, the East African nation that is one of the club's sponsors, took to Twitter to blast their performance. Paul Kagame took to social media to go...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Frank hails 'top performing' Brentford after Arsenal shock

Brentford stunned Arsenal to win 2-0 on Friday night in the opening Premier League clash. Brentford took to life in the big time with ease and fully deserved the lead given to them after 22 minutes when Sergi Canos drove low past keeper Bernd Leno at the near post, although Arsenal complained bitterly that the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy