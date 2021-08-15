Cancel
The Block twins Josh and Luke are scolded by foreman Keith after they go MISSING after a night of partying - and turn up to work drunk in series first

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Only one week into the competition and The Block's Josh and Luke Packham are already pushing boundaries.

On Sunday's episode, the 27-year-old twins were scolded by foreman Keith after they went missing following a night of partying on Melbourne's Chapel Street, and turned up late to work while still under the influence.

Brushing off their behaviour, Josh and Luke claimed that they had no choice but to stay overnight at a hotel with 'no fresh bed linen' and their 'tent soaked'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KqJaD_0bSLdFNP00
Drama: The Block twins Josh and Luke Packham (both pictured) were scolded by foreman Keith on Sunday's episode, after they went MISSING following a night of partying and turned up to work drunk in a series first 

With only hours ahead of the guest bedroom reveal, Josh and Luke's co-stars were worried when they failed to arrive on site in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Doing the walk of shame at 9.45am, the lads were shocked to find themselves in 'a bit of a drama situation' when Ronnie and Georgia questioned them on their antics.

'We told production that our place was flooded... we've got no adequate sleeping arrangements,' the boys said in their defence when asked about their hotel stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYcaB_0bSLdFNP00
Causing a scene: Doing the walk of shame at 9.45am, the lads, 27, were shocked to find themselves in 'a bit of a drama situation' when Ronnie and Georgia (pictured left) questioned them on their antics 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5ESu_0bSLdFNP00
Not impressed: An irritated Georgia (pictured) was lost for words, asking, "Have you watched The Block? Guys, this isn't how it's done"' 

An irritated Georgia was lost for words, asking, "Have you watched The Block? Guys, this isn't how it's done".'

Laughing off Georgia's criticism in a piece to camera, Josh and Luke said Georgia and partner Ronnie were just 'game-playing' and being 'really over the top'.

However the lads, who rose to fame on Love Island, came to realise the consequences of their actions when scolded by foreman Keith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28cxew_0bSLdFNP00
No big drama: Laughing off Georgia's criticism in a piece to camera, Josh and Luke said Georgia and partner Ronnie were just 'game-playing' and being 'really over the top'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RR6uO_0bSLdFNP00
Not having a word of it: However the lads came to realise the consequences of their actions when scolded by foreman Keith (left). 'Think of the other contestants right now. You spent the night in a luxury hotel while they've been camping,' he said

'Look what the cat dragged in,' Keith began, to which they responded: 'We just stayed in a hotel last night. The base was soaked... our stuff soaked downstairs, we've got no fresh bed linen, [our] tent's soaked. Where do you want us to sleep?'

Not having a word of it, Keith said: 'Every other house has exactly the same facilities as you have. Think of the other contestants right now. You spent the night in a luxury hotel while they've been camping. It's got to be an even playing field.'

Josh and Luke admitted that they 'get that' and 'didn't know' one of The Block's rules that states they must sleep on site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f35vo_0bSLdFNP00
In the firing line: Josh and Luke admitted that they 'get that' and 'didn't know' one of The Block's rules that states they must sleep onsite

Having finished drinking at 12.30am, they took a breath test, which they failed, and were forced to sleep off their night of partying until midday.

Back in action on site, Josh and Luke said that while they understood where Keith was coming from, they 'can't really change' who they are and often 'bend rules'.

'We are who we are. We can't really change. We bend rules. We don't try to break them straight away. We did a Block first last night!'

The Block continues Monday at 7.30pm on Channel Nine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AM55u_0bSLdFNP00
Recovery: Having finished drinking at 12.30am, they took a breath test, which they failed, and were forced to sleep off their night of partying until midday

Comments / 0

