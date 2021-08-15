Cancel
Mick 'The Mower Man' Harrington gets a standing ovation from all four judges on The Voice Australia - before he PROPOSES to girlfriend Bec on stage

By Kristy Johnson
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Mick 'The Mower Man' Harrington got a standing ovation from all four judges on Sunday's episode of The Voice, with his rendition of Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

However it was his proposal to girlfriend Bec on stage straight afterwards, in front of their two young daughters, that had judges Rita Ora and Jessica Mauboy in tears.

The 32-year-old from Victoria, who owns a lawn mowing and gardening business, dropped down on one knee and presented a speechless Bec with a stunning ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2aJR_0bSLd9AI00
Emotional scenes: Mick 'The Mower Man' Harrington got a standing ovation from all four judges on The Voice Australia on Sunday's episode - before he PROPOSED to girlfriend Bec on stage (pictured) 

Mick's rendition of Eva Cassidy's Somewhere Over The Rainbow earned him a standing ovation from Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy, Guy Sebastian and Keith Urban.

'Was that you that just sang that?' a shocked Keith asked Mick, along with Guy who remarked that the performance was 'just phenomenal'.

Keith added: 'One of the things this show epitomises is that you cannot judge a book by its cover. There's an absolute beauty in your voice and it's all spirit. It's pure spirit.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TNY4W_0bSLd9AI00
Captivating performance: Mick's rendition of Eva Cassidy's Somewhere Over The Rainbow earned him a standing ovation from Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy, Guy Sebastian and Keith Urban
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UMcu_0bSLd9AI00
Blown away: Keith (pictured) said of his performance: 'One of the things this show epitomises is that you cannot judge a book by its cover. There's an absolute beauty in your voice and it's all spirit. It's pure spirit' 

Jessica also shared her thoughts, saying: 'This moment I know is going to change your life.'

Mick, who went on to choose Jessica as his coach, shocked the judges when he proposed to his girlfriend Bec on stage in emotional scenes.

The talented singer dropped down on one knee and presented a stunning engagement ring to Bec, who was understandably lost for words, and said 'Yes!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zl6Mz_0bSLd9AI00
The look says it all: Jessica (pictured) also shared her thoughts, saying: 'This moment I know is going to change your life' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTtie_0bSLd9AI00
Reality TV gold: Mick, who went on to choose Jessica as his coach, shocked the judges when he proposed to his girlfriend Bec on stage in emotional scenes

Prior to the proposal, Mick revealed just how much his family means to him.

'I'm Mick Harrington. I own my own lawn mowing, gardening business. I work hard every day for my children and for my beautiful partner,' he said on camera.

The devoted family man also said he realises 'the potential' the show has in changing his life.

The Voice continues Monday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGpIU_0bSLd9AI00
Devoted family man: Prior to the proposal, Mick revealed just how much his family means to him. 'I'm Mick Harrington. I own my own lawn mowing, gardening business. I work hard every day for my children and for my beautiful partner,' he said on camera 

