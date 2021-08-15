Cancel
Philippe Coutinho is STRIPPED of his Barcelona shirt number as Lazio 'emerge as surprise contenders to sign him on loan with option to buy for £25m'... but cash-strapped LaLiga giants 'would still pay HALF his £200,000-a-week wages'

By Jeorge Bird For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Lazio are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan with an option to buy him permanently thereafter for £25million.

Coutinho has been heavily linked with a departure from the Nou Camp this summer and there have been suggestions that the former Liverpool player has been offered to Premier League clubs on loan.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Barcelona would be willing to pay half of Coutinho's £200,000 a week wages to allow him to join Lazio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeYIG_0bSLbjRp00
Lazio are interested in signing Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho on loan with an option to buy

If Lazio are able to sell Joaquin Correa, who is wanted by Inter Milan, it would provide them with funds to sign Coutinho.

Lazio are said to be demanding £34million for Correa, with Inter willing to offer £25.5 million.

It was previously reported that Coutinho is reluctant to join Lazio as Maurizio Sarri's side will be playing in the Europa League this season and he wants to feature in the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tP5K8_0bSLbjRp00
Coutinho is reportedly reluctant to join Maurizio Sarri's side as they are in the Europa League
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rqbis_0bSLbjRp00
A deal for Coutinho is dependent on whether Lazio are able to sell Joaquin Correa

Barcelona are eager to get Coutinho off their books, with the Brazilian's No 14 shirt having been given to Rey Manaj, who has been promoted from the B team.

Having arrived at Barcelona for an initial fee of £105million in January 2018, Coutinho has struggled for consistency, while he missed the end of last season through injury.

Coutinho had a loan spell at Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 campaign during which he won the Champions League and he could now be set for another temporary switch.

There are two years remaining on Coutinho's Barcelona contract and Barcelona are looking to make savings by sending him on loan and only having to pay half of his wages.

Comments / 0

