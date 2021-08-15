Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Adding salt to the wound!' The Voice fans in uproar after country singer Tori Drake fails to turn any of the judges' chairs - but is praised for her moving duet with Keith Urban

By Marta Jary
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

On Sunday's episode of The Voice Australia, singer Tori Drake failed to turn a single chair.

The 30-year-old country crooner from NSW took on a pop track instead of her usual repertoire, belting out The Middle by Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey.

While the judges were impressed with the vocals, it wasn't enough to turn their chairs, and she was left without a mentor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21iZJA_0bSLbbO100
Not so great: On Sunday's episode of The Voice Australia, singer Tori Drake (pictured) failed to turn a single chair. The 30-year-old country crooner from NSW took on a pop track instead of her usual repertoire, belting out The Middle by Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

When faced with judge Keith Urban, Tori admitted she normally sang country ballads.

'I can't help but be a little heartbroken for you to be honest,' judge Guy Sebastian said to the disappointed performer.

'There's no way to sugar coat it except for I think it was just a bad gig for you, that audition, because I can hear someone better.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2meALL_0bSLbbO100
Help! While the judges were impressed with the vocals, it wasn't enough to turn their chairs, and Tori was left without a mentor. When faced with judge Keith Urban (pictured), Tori admitted she normally sang country ballads - and he soon joined her on stage 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OIRuE_0bSLbbO100
What a moment! They performed his hit, Stupid Boy, as a duet, and got a standing ovation from the judges and crowd 

Tori then confessed she was a big fan of Keith, had seen him live, and even performed his hit, Stupid Boy.

Guy encouraged Keith to get up and join Tori for a rendition of the song - and their duet garnered a standing ovation.

Fans at home had mixed feelings about the outcome, with Tori proving herself on stage with a superstar like Keith, but still being sent home.

'I feel bad she's leaving now,' one person Tweeted, while another added: 'Damn, she should have sang that song'.

Feels: Fans at home had mixed feelings about the outcome, with Tori proving herself on stage with a superstar like Keith, but still being sent home

Some were even angry, with one writing: 'Adding salt to the wound. Not good enough to go through but tell her how great she is after singing with Keith.'

One more pleaded: 'Now her voice sounds completely different lol let her go again'.

Others thought it was a nice compensation with one adding: 'Tori didn't turn a chair but she played onstage with Keith. She won'.

Yet more still wondered if the moment wasn't scripted, with one Tweeting: 'That was the biggest set up I've ever seen in my entire life'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YspTT_0bSLbbO100
Some were even angry, with one writing: 'Adding salt to the wound. Not good enough to go through but tell her how great she is after singing with Keith'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Sebastian
Person
Zedd
Person
Keith Urban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Singer#Duet#Salt#The Voice Australia#Nsw#Maren Morris Grey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
Trouble Relationshipenstarz.com

Kelly Clarkson 'Knew' Ex-Husband's Ill Intentions Toward Her All Throughout Their 'Awful' Marriage Leading to Messy Divorce [Report]

Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have been making headlines since they announced their divorce; many things would be considered in their separation like assets, properties, custody, and most especially, money. Recently, an insider reveals the singer knew her former manager's intentions after all. According to a source...
Trouble Relationshipenergy941.com

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Reason For Divorce

More info is coming out about why Kelly Clarkson got divorced. A source said, “The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time. They added, “She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show and is the star of another hit show, The Voice. Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it.”
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy Saves Baby – Finn Kicked Out, Denied Access To Hayes

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will take action to protect her son. She thought John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) would protect his baby from Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Steffy realizes that she was wrong. It could cause her to kick Finn out and even deny him access to Hayes Forrester Finnegan.
CelebritiesPage Six

Wendy Williams posts pic with new ‘boyfriend’ on Instagram

Wendy Williams has a new man. The irrepressible talk show icon posted a pic on Instagram Saturday night that backdoor-introduced followers to a man she referred to as her boyfriend. “My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted,” Williams wrote, adding, “Even my boyfriend.”
Behind Viral Videosinsideedition.com

Menendez Brothers, Convicted of Killing Their Parents in 1996, Find Support From Young Fans on TikTok

Decades after one of the most sensational murders in United States history, the Menendez brothers suddenly have the support of hundreds of thousands of new TikTok fans. The brothers, Lyle and Erik, brutally shot and killed their parents in Aug. 1989. Now, more than 30 years later, a new generation is taking to social media fighting to have the brothers set free.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out After Carrie Ann Inaba Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Talk’

Following Carrie Ann Inaba stating she is officially departing from CBS’ The Talk, former co-host Sharon Osbourne speaks out about the news on Inaba’s Instagram page. “Wishing you all the success and a beautiful new journey! Luvs ya! ❤️” Osbourne wrote in Inaba’s post about leaving The Talk. This is the first time that Osbourne has actually addressed anything related to the daytime show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy