'Adding salt to the wound!' The Voice fans in uproar after country singer Tori Drake fails to turn any of the judges' chairs - but is praised for her moving duet with Keith Urban
On Sunday's episode of The Voice Australia, singer Tori Drake failed to turn a single chair.
The 30-year-old country crooner from NSW took on a pop track instead of her usual repertoire, belting out The Middle by Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey.
While the judges were impressed with the vocals, it wasn't enough to turn their chairs, and she was left without a mentor.
When faced with judge Keith Urban, Tori admitted she normally sang country ballads.
'I can't help but be a little heartbroken for you to be honest,' judge Guy Sebastian said to the disappointed performer.
'There's no way to sugar coat it except for I think it was just a bad gig for you, that audition, because I can hear someone better.'
Tori then confessed she was a big fan of Keith, had seen him live, and even performed his hit, Stupid Boy.
Guy encouraged Keith to get up and join Tori for a rendition of the song - and their duet garnered a standing ovation.
Fans at home had mixed feelings about the outcome, with Tori proving herself on stage with a superstar like Keith, but still being sent home.
'I feel bad she's leaving now,' one person Tweeted, while another added: 'Damn, she should have sang that song'.
Some were even angry, with one writing: 'Adding salt to the wound. Not good enough to go through but tell her how great she is after singing with Keith.'
One more pleaded: 'Now her voice sounds completely different lol let her go again'.
Others thought it was a nice compensation with one adding: 'Tori didn't turn a chair but she played onstage with Keith. She won'.
Yet more still wondered if the moment wasn't scripted, with one Tweeting: 'That was the biggest set up I've ever seen in my entire life'.
