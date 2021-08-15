Cancel
Premier League

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham buy-back clause as striker flies to Roma to complete transfer

By John Cross
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago
Tammy Abraham has flown to Italy to complete a £34m move to Roma.

Chelsea striker Abraham, 23, was reluctant to move abroad but was convinced to go to Serie A after talks with Roma boss Jose Mourinho.

Abraham has now agreed a five year deal worth in excess of £100,000-a-week plus add-ons which he hopes will bolster his chances of getting back in the England squad.

Chelsea have demanded a buy-back option for double the original fee - but that will not kick in until the summer of 2023.

That will allow Chelsea to get Abraham back for a fixed price should he score the goals to prove them wrong.

Romelu Lukaku's arrival has pushed Tammy Abraham further down the Chelsea pecking order

Londoner Abraham will finalise his deal by undergoing a medical on Sunday afternoon and will be unveiled as Roma’s big signing after the clubs agreed a fee late last week.

Abraham had originally wanted to stay in the Premier League after accepting he would have to leave Chelsea after falling down the pecking order in Thomas Tuchel’s plans plus the arrival of Romelu Lukaku for £97.5m.

Arsenal were interested but never got close because they would have to offload one of their own strikers first to make way and Chelsea were keen for Abraham to go abroad.

Clearly, Mourinho’s pulling power and powers of persuasion had a big effect and, from having doubts, Abraham now goes to Italy to relaunch his career with Roma.

England boss Gareth Southgate has spoken in the past about admiring players who move abroad and that will be in Abraham’s thoughts as he looks to get back into the senior international set-up.

Mourinho told Abraham that he can be a huge success in Italy and stressed that he can be a big part of his team this season.

Abraham was named in Chelsea's matchday squad for their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, but was an unused sub as goals Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Trevoh Chalobah earned them a routine 3-0 win.

