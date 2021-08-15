Cancel
A couple of former Dreadnaughts in mix as Gator kick returners

By Bob Redman
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany have wanted to see returning freshman safety Fenley Graham get a chance at returning kickoffs and punts at some point of this or any season for the Florida Gators. The former Lakeland star was a monster return man among other things for the Dreadnaughts. As it turns out, Clemson transfer and former Dreadnaught Demarkcus Bowman is also working out returning kicks. He’s certainly another exciting player that Gator fans want to see a lot of in 2021.

