A couple of former Dreadnaughts in mix as Gator kick returners

Usually, when a team returns the majority of one side of the ball, there is reason for excitement. The unit has experience, leadership, and can build on what was accomplished last year. But usually is not the same as always. Case in point: when you have a defensive unit that was as bad as the Florida Gators’ was last year, the question has to be asked: with so many starters/key players from last year coming back for the 2021 season on Florida’s defense, is that a good or bad thing?