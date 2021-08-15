Cancel
Kansas State

Kan. most populous county: Get vaccinated or take weekly tests

Salina Post
 7 days ago
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The most populous county in Kansas is requiring its employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing if they aren't vaccinated. “With the sharp increase of the delta variant, we want employees to be safe,” Johnson County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson said in a statement. “Vaccination is one of the best tools we have to help prevent serious illness or passing the virus on to our colleagues or the people we serve.”

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

Salina Post

States banning mask mandates could face civil rights probes

In an escalating battle with Republican governors, President Joe Biden ordered his Education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against COVID-19. In response, the Education Department raised the possibility of using its civil...
Salina Post

Restrictions return in some parts of Kan. as virus cases rise

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in some Kansas communities are battling a rise in COVID-19 cases by mandating masks for kids, issuing emergency orders and requiring vaccines. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Kansas has risen over the past two weeks from 605.14 new cases per day on Aug. 3 to 797.14 new cases per day on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Salina Post

Saline County: 1 new death, 35 new cases of COVID-19

Following is the Saline County COVID-19 update for Friday. ●One new death from COVID-19 since Wednesday. ●Variants have been identified in the 165 of 289 samples sent for sequencing. ●35 new cases of COVID-19, since Wednesday. Saline County has lost another member of the community to COVID-19, bringing the death...
Salina Post

Area rail projects among those receiving IKE funding from state

WICHITA – Gov. Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz have announced that 10 projects, totaling more than $5.2 million, were awarded as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Program. “These ten improvement projects will connect Kansas grain businesses with new regions and customers,...
Salina Post

KDHE: Daycare taped child's shoes to her feet

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an Emergency of Suspension to We R Kids Childcare Center, 10221 West 13th Street North in Wichita, according to release from the agency. The report from the KDHE includes numerous violations including allowing two prohibited persons to maintain employment at the facility...
Salina Post

Health, safety measures announced for Smoky Hill River Festival

Smoky Hill River Festival officials announced this week a number of changes in response to recent health directives as provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Aug. 13. KDHE amended its quarantine list and guidelines to include “anyone who attends an in-state or out-of-state mass gathering of...
Salina Post

KHP aircraft assists in arrest of 3 in NW Kan. pot bust

PHILLIPS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three out-of-state suspects after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a large quantity of marijuana in Phillips County, according to a social media report from the sheriff's office. Just before 9:30 a.m., Saturday, deputies were dispatched to assist a Kansas Highway...
Salina Post

McPherson officer part of KLETC's 282nd Basic Training Class

Twenty-two new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on August 20th at a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Deputy Matthew Cook of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Jay Simecka, Sheriff for Morris County. Troy Livingston, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 282nd Basic Training Class.
Salina Post

UPDATE: Some counties dropped from watch

UPDATE: Clay County, Cloud County, Jewell County, Mitchell County, Ottawa County, and Republic County have been dropped from the severe thunderstorm watch. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 11 p.m. Friday for the following counties in our area.

