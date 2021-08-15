Cancel
But What Do I Know? . . . Jacob Robson, Joey Votto, Rowan Wick, Rheal Cormier

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy weekly observations and notes about some Canadian baseball stories:. –Outfielder Jacob Robson’s parents enjoyed an eight-minute helicopter ride from Windsor to Detroit to take in their son’s first major league start at Comerica Park on Friday, according to Jason Beck of MLB.com. Batting ninth and playing left field for the Tigers, Robson went 0-for-3 in his club’s 7-4 loss to Cleveland. Robson made his MLB debut one day earlier when he pinch hit for catcher Grayson Greiner in the sixth inning and grounded out to second base. He stayed in the game and played left field for the Tigers in their 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. When Robson was called up from the triple-A Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday, he became the 13th Canadian to play in the big leagues this season. The Windsor, Ont., native, who was selected in the eighth round of the 2016 MLB draft, told reporters prior to Thursday’s game that playing with the Tigers was extra special. “I grew up going to those Tiger games, watching all the legends,” he said. “I was just having a conversation with Ramon Santiago. I shook his hand when I got into the clubhouse and I was like, man, I used to watch you play for this team. So it’s pretty special to be a part of this team at the major league level.”

