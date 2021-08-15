Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

30 Spots In Maine That Are Being Praised With The Best Customer Service

By The Captain
Posted by 
103.7 The Peak
103.7 The Peak
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We recently asked you to tell us some of the places around our state that had great customer service. We had hundreds of responses, and have highlighted 30 different businesses here. Some of these businesses are big and statewide. But many are "Mom and Pop" local shops, and we think they should their moment in the sun! We also heard from many of you who gave high marks for service, even though a place was short-handed and understaffed. You gave these place extra kudos for going above and beyond in a tough work environment.

1037thepeak.com

Comments / 2

103.7 The Peak

103.7 The Peak

Portland, ME
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Peak is Maine and New Hampshires New Country Station playing the best country music and deliverings the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1037thepeak.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Related
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Rent this Quaint and Quirky Houseboat in Maine on Airbnb and Soak up the Last Weeks of Summer

I love using Airbnb because you stumble on rare gems like this one! Previous guests of this quaint and quirky houseboat on Rangeley Lake in Maine have described their stay as "magical" "adventurous" and "an incredibly special opportunity". Rheanna is rocking that "Superhost" status which means enough guests have given her listing 5 stars in the areas of location, cleanliness, value, and communication. YOU GO GIRL!
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Ahoy! Step Aboard The Most Unique Restaurant In Maine

In recent years, Maine has become a food paradise. Yes, we have always been known for our amazing seafood - white fish, clams, scallops, and lobster (of course!). But, now we are known for having some of the best restaurants in the east. Not just in Portland, either. Nearly every town has at least a few really good restaurants.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

That Huge, White Puffball In Maine Backyards Is Totally Edible

Let's get one thing straight, right away... I am in no way, shape, or form, expert on edible mushrooms. So no matter what you may read here, you should 100% double-check with an authority on Maine's edible shrooms. Some can be extremely toxic, and it's not worth guessing. That said, there are several varieties of delicious fungi growing here. Maybe right in your backyard.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

What Is That Red Slime Washing Up On Maine Beaches?

Video from WGME shows a red, thick, and goopy mess washing up on the Scarborough beach of Pine Point Beach. The beach is a long sandy beach in Saco Bay and is a great Southern Maine attraction. Unfortunately, the beach suffers from a continual issue of something rotting and slimy washing up on its beaches.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Here’s Why Growing Currants Or Gooseberries In Maine Is Illegal

Growing fruit in Maine is already a challenge. Ever try to grow anything? Like anything at all? I'm trying to grow pumpkins this year, and it's going awfully. Like, super bad. My dog loves pumpkin, and I like to mix it with his food, so I thought this would be perfect. But instead, I have a raised bed full of weeds, and not one single pumpkin anywhere to be found.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Here’s How To Track The Sharks That Are Off The Maine Coast

Did you see that we had a Great White swimming off the Maine coast this past weekend? The shark was seen off Cape Elizabeth's Crescent Beach and warning flags were raised. We later found out that this Great White has a name. His name is "Tuck" and he is a young shark that is only 8 feet long and 288 pounds. One might call Tuck a...say it with me....Baby Shark. Tuck is part of the OCEARCH project. Sharks have been tagged and can be followed for research purposes, Last we saw Tuck, he had moved up the coast off of Georgetown.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Reserve Parking Now for Thunder Over NH Air Show at Pease

The Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show at the Pease Air National Guard Base is less than a month away but now is the time to think about parking. The air show's organizers said they are aware of previous traffic and parking "challenges" during previous air shows at Pease. The group is working with a parking event consulting company to develop a plan for this year's show scheduled for Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12.

Comments / 2

Community Policy