Flood Advisory issued for Atoka by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Atoka The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Atoka County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 935 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Stringtown, Wardville, Chockie, Atoka Reservoir and western McGee Creek Lake. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.