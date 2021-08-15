Newcastle 2-4 West Ham: New season, same West Ham! David Moyes' men fight back after falling behind twice to win SIX-GOAL thriller against Newcastle, with Michail Antonio, Tomas Soucek and Said Benrahma on target at St James' Park

Having long complained about Steve Bruce's defensive style of play, Newcastle fans were left wishing for more caution after capitulating in spectacular style at St James' Park.

In an unexpected thriller, Newcastle raced into a 2-1 half-time lead with Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson in fantastic form.

Wilson took just five minutes to celebrate wearing the club's famed No 9 shirt with a headed goal.

MATCH FACTS AND PLAYER RATINGS

Newcastle (3-4-3): Woodman 6: Fernandez 5, Hayden 5, Clark 5.5; Krafth 5 (Longstaff 84), Shelvey 5.5 (Fraser 70 6), Almiron 7, Ritchie 7; Murphy 7, Wilson 7.5 (Joelinton 84), Saint-Maximin 7.5

Subs unused: Gillespie (Gk), Schar, Lascelles, Joelinton, Lewis, Hendrick, Gayle, Longstaff

Goals: Wilson 5, Murphy 40

Booked: Almiron

West Ham: Fabianski 6: Coufal 5, Ogbonna 6, Dawson 6, Cresswell 7; Rice 6.5, Soucek 8; Bowen 7 (yarmolenko 90), Benrahma 8.5 (Fredericks 88), Fornals 7; Antonio 7 (Johnson 90)

Goals: Cresswell 18, Behrahma 53, Soucek 63, Antonio 66

Subs unused: Areola (Gk), Lanzini, Noble, Diop, Coventry, Baptiste

Referee: Martin Atkinson 7

But West Ham, who qualified for Europe last season, are too good to be given the time and space Newcastle gave them in the second half, particularly in midfield.

Once Said Benrahma had levelled after 53 minutes — the diminutive forward somehow given room by three towering central defenders to head in — there was only one winner.

Michail Antonio had a penalty saved by Newcastle's debut goalkeeper Freddie Woodman but Tomas Soucek rattled home the rebound.

Antonio then got any personal frustration out of his system by belting in a fourth goal with real venom.

What had started as a party atmosphere on Tyneside, with £25million signing Joe Willock unveiled before kick-off, ended in muted fashion with a few isolated boos.

It was breathless stuff, with 35 shots produced by two teams who aren't regarded as great entertainers and haven't been busy in the transfer market.

The rich entertainment began after five minutes when Newcastle fans let out a roar that would have been heard down the A1. The creator was Saint-Maximin, who tormented Declan Rice on the edge of the area before dinking a cross into the six-yard box which Wilson headed in.

Wilson wore No 13 last season but took the centre-forward's jersey from Joelinton for this campaign, and his goal was one that past recipients Jackie Milburn and Alan Shearer would have been proud of.

West Ham soon levelled in confusing circumstances. Aaron Cresswell's low cross was intended for Soucek and Jarrod Bowen but ended up in the bottom corner. It was initially ruled out for offside, until replays showed Soucek hadn't managed a touch and Bowen's contact had come after the ball had crossed the line.

Bowen was denied putting West Ham ahead by a brave block from Woodman. At the other end, Lukasz Fabianski stopped a Wilson backheel with his legs and Almiron's deflected shot hit the crossbar.

It felt as if more goals had to come and Newcastle regained the lead after 41 minutes. Almiron fed Matt Ritchie and the Scotland winger chipped the ball across for Jacob Murphy to send a towering header into the corner.

To say he was a surprising scorer would be an understatement, having netted just once in his last 26 matches last season.

If the first half took some pressure off Bruce, the second period piled more on.

West Ham levelled when Antonio delivered a brilliant ball into the danger zone and Benrahma's peroxide blond connected from close range.

There was worse to come for the Gallowgate fans. Antonio thundered a header against the crossbar and from the rebound Murphy slid in and brought down Pablo Fornals. It was a disputed penalty award with Micah Richards declaring on television: 'That was never a penalty in a million years.'

VAR decided it wasn't a clear and obvious error by referee Martin Atkinson. Antonio stepped up to take the penalty and though Woodman almost made himself a hero by stopping his well-struck shot, Soucek reacted quickest to slam home.

West Ham's victory was then sealed with Newcastle in collapse. Benrahma ran deep into enemy territory and released Antonio. Though the striker's first touch wasn't great, his second was a thunderous shot past Woodman as if exacting revenge.

Belatedly, Bruce tried to change things. With six minutes left, he switched to a back four by sending on Sean Longstaff for a defender and adding the physical presence of Joelinton. But the damage had already been done.

'Defensively we've got to be better. I don't think there was much wrong offensively but it is getting the balance right,' said Bruce. 'As soon as we had to chase the game, we left ourselves exposed and we can't afford to do that at this level. We gave away soft goals.'

Moyes was delighted by the contribution of the excellent Benrahma after an underwhelming first season with the Hammers.

'You can see his style changing. It can't always be the Said Benrahma show, it is helping the team that we are interested in.

'Sometimes it takes players time to settle. We are beginning to see more from him. I liked his goal but his pass for one of the goals was even better.'

57 mins: Newcastle are on the front foot again as Saint-Maximin tests Fabianski after sending Dawson to the shops with some intricate footwork.

The hosts win a corner that Dawson clears, Saint-Maximin picks the ball up from deep and sends an inswinging cross that almost creeps into the far corner but just whistles wide.

Magpies seal Willock signing... but he's not available today

He impressed on loan last season and now Newcastle have finally landed their man on a permanent, with Joe Willock joining for £22m this week.

The 21-year-old, who has signed a long-term deal, enjoyed a stellar loan spell at St James' Park last season, scoring eight goals in just 14 league games for Steve Bruce's side.

Moyes tells Benrahma to fill the Lingard void

The Algerian has been the star of the Hammers’ preparations for the new season. He scored in wins against Celtic and his former club Brentford.

The hope is that Benrahma, who joined on loan from Brentford in October and then made a £25million permanent move in January, will step up and fill the void left by Jesse Lingard.

The Algerian has been the star of the Hammers' preparations for the new season, which begins at Newcastle on Sunday. He scored in wins against Celtic and his former club Brentford.

Moyes: Rice will cost MORE than £100m

It's been a transfer window of high-profile moves in the Premier League, with City splashing out £100m on Jack Grealish, while Chelsea have paid £98m for Romelu Lukaku.

Declan Rice has been the subject of strong interest from 'Big Six' clubs, but as far as David Moyes is concerned, his star man will not leave for anything less than a British transfer record.

Declan Rice, who started all of England's games at Euro 2020, has been heavily linked with Manchester United all summer and Chelsea have also been reportedly interested.