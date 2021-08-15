Quarterbacks to Avoid (2021 Fantasy Football)

Every fantasy football owner has a list of players to target in 2021. Whether it’s first-round studs or mid-round sleepers, we all have our favorites. Similarly, we also all have “Do Not Draft” sections on our cheat sheets. That might be composed of players we think are too high in the rankings or simply bad values according to average draft positions (ADPs). It might also be much less analytical, instead consisting of players we think will be flat-out busts no matter where they’re selected. Either way, overrated players are potential hazards at all points in a draft.