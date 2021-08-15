Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Quarterbacks to Avoid (2021 Fantasy Football)

By Jason Kamlowsky
fantasypros.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the NFL evolving into a pass-first, up-tempo league there is a lot of value to be found in the quarterback position in 2021. No less than 13 quarterbacks finished last season averaging 20 points per game or more with an additional eight averaging more than 17 points per game. At a position this deep – and so closely clustered together for scoring purposes – there are several quarterbacks to avoid at their current ADPs.

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bengals#Ja Marr Chase#Wr#Qb#Acl#Fantasypros Ecr#The Football Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLfantasyalarm.com

2021 NFL Draft Guide: Homer Corner - Washington Football Team

The Washington Football team surprised the entire NFL last season on the field and off. Not only did they change their name but changed their fortunes in the NFC East by winning the division on the backs of their strong defense. Rookie RB Antonio Gibson showed flashes of stardom, and second-year stud WR Terry McLaurin dealt with a carousel of QBs the entire season. For the first time in years, we are not just drafting but TARGETING Washington football players in Fantasy Football. Let’s get it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

2021 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Ben Roethlisberger cracks the Top 15

We are about to begin the 2021 NFL preseason, and fantasy football draft season is officially in full swing. Over the next few weeks, we are going to rank the top players at each of the four major fantasy positions (QB, RB, WR, TE) so that you can be ahead of the game and win your fantasy football league this season. Today, we will begin with the quarterbacks.
NFLSporting News

Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, or Alvin Kamara: Which top-tier RB should go No. 1 overall in fantasy drafts?

Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey both warrant considerations as the No. 1 overall pick in standard-league fantasy football drafts. In PPR, of course, McCaffrey easily edges Henry (though Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara are also in the mix). McCaffrey finished '19 as the top dog in standard, while Henry sat comfortably at the top in '20. While they're both top-tier options, they earn their living in very different ways, and fantasy owners might be having a tough time figuring out who should top the RB rankings on their cheat sheets in 2021.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Steelers Fan Fights Husband and Wife, Husband Gets Knocked Out

Going to a sporting event these days is a dangerous endeavor. Alcohol mixed with testosterone mixed with humans making their first public appearances in large venues seems to truly get the blood boiling these days. So it comes as no surprise to see fists flying during the Steelers preseason game against the Lions on Saturday night.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Colts get shocking news on Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have been scrambling and hoping that Carson Wentz could return in time for their regular-season opener after he underwent surgery. Well, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Wentz is slated to participate in practices this week, starting on Monday. This is a huge development for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To ESPN Analyst’s Lamar Jackson Comment

On Friday, we learned that ESPN NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler thinks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson might be under more pressure than we think heading into his fourth season. “There are a lot of people around the league that I speak to … they say this might be the year...
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Fantasy Football Injury Analysis: 5 Players to Avoid Drafting

It’s peak Fantasy Football Draft season and with a real offseason back, there has been a ton of injury news floating around. Not all injuries are made equal but value can be found with all injuries! SGPN has you covered with everything for your fantasy football draft. From Fantasy Football cheat sheets to injury analysis, we have it all. Guys like Joe Burrow, Kenny Golladay, Michael Thomas, and Rashod Bateman are banged up. Here are players I would advise you not to draft or rely on this fantasy season.
NFLYardbarker

Justin Jefferson on Jalen Ramsey: “That game is circled.”

Justin Jefferson has already established himself as one of the top receivers in the NFL. However, he wants to prove that his rookie year wasn’t a fluke. He wants to be the best and face the highest level of competition. As a result, Jefferson says the corner he wants to face the most this season is Jalen Ramsey.
NFLThe Big Lead

Drew Lock Appears to Be John Elway's Final Failure

For all the crap I'm about to talk about John Elway as an executive, let's not forget he did a lot of good for the Broncos as their President/GM, leading the franchise back to relevance, acquiring Peyton Manning in free agency and putting together a roster than won the Super Bowl in 2015.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Raiders Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Las Vegas Raiders attempted to make one of the biggest trades of the NFL’s offseason according to a recent report from The Athletic. According to a report from The Athletic, the Raiders attempted to acquire Chicago Bears All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack prior to the start of free agency.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Fantasy Football Busts 2021: ‘Do Not Draft’ list of top overrated players by ranking, ADP

Every fantasy football owner has a list of players to target in 2021. Whether it’s first-round studs or mid-round sleepers, we all have our favorites. Similarly, we also all have “Do Not Draft” sections on our cheat sheets. That might be composed of players we think are too high in the rankings or simply bad values according to average draft positions (ADPs). It might also be much less analytical, instead consisting of players we think will be flat-out busts no matter where they’re selected. Either way, overrated players are potential hazards at all points in a draft.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Was Called Out For His Tim Tebow Comment

The Jacksonville Jaguars decision to release tight end Tim Tebow sparked a lot of reaction across the NFL world earlier this week. Tebow, a former NFL quarterback/minor league baseball player, was one of multiple Jaguars players cut to get down to the 85-man limit on Tuesday. FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: Predicting the 5 Players Cut on Tuesday the 24th

Last Tuesday the 17th, was the first round of cuts that needed to be made around the NFL as teams had to trim their rosters from 90 players down to 85 that day. For the Green Bay Packers, they would release Ryan Winslow, Jon Dietzen, and Zack Johnson while placing Isaac Nauta and DeAndre Thompkins on IR–effectively ending their seasons with the team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy