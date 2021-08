Will Levis has already made an impression on Kentucky’s coaching staff. On Sunday he was named the starting quarterback by Kentucky coach Mark Stoops. The Penn State transfer won the job a week into fall training camp, beating out returnees Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen. Upon hearing the news, Gatewood informed the team that he was entering the transfer portal. Allen will officially be the No. 2 signal-caller on the depth chart and Gatewood will no longer be working out with the team.