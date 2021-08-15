Cancel
Fury as new Banksy mural is destroyed with white paint two days after unveiling

By Holly Hume
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago
A new Banksy mural has been vandalised just two days after it was confirmed to be the work of the famous artist.

Locals have voiced their anger after the image of a rat sipping a cocktail was defaced with white paint on the Suffolk coast.

It had been hoped the artwork, in Lowestoft, could draw in tourists, with thousands expected to travel from far and wide.

Less than 48 hours after the announcement one of the murals, showing a rat sipping a cocktail, has been ruined.

Resident Richard Girling went down early this morning to find the now-famous work had already been destroyed, Suffolk Live reports.

White paint appears to have been applied to the wall with what looks like a roller. It is not yet known whether the paint can be removed.

The mural has been daubed with white paint ( Image: Richard Girling)

There are a total of four Banksy pieces in Lowestoft and further artwork on the Norfolk coast in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Cromer.

The Lowestoft mural appeared earlier this month, before the artist revealed he was responsible.

Mr Girling said: "We live about half a mile from the rat artwork and walk the dog in the area daily.

"We walked by the rat at about 6:30 pm yesterday evening and it was fine. A steady stream of people were arriving to take pictures of the artwork.

Just two days ago Banksy confirmed that the artwork - showing a rat sipping a cocktail - was one of his ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

"We saw on Facebook at around midnight that it had been defaced. Walked down there this morning to see the extremely sad sight."

Pictures show a woman already down on the seafront this morning attempting to clean up the graffiti.

Mr Girling spoke with her and found out she went to see the artwork this morning at about 6:30am.

"This was the first Banksy she had seen," he added.

"She was so distressed she went home and got some cleaning equipment. She was being very careful and it looked like the white paint was very slowly coming off."

Banksy's film on Instagram name 'A Great British Spraycation' has racked up nearly six million views and shows him touring towns such as Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

