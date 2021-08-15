Cancel
HOWEY COLUMN: Redistricting comes with old Statehouse, party habits

By BRIAN HOWEY Howey Politics Indiana
The Evening News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of Hoosiers showed up at nine hearings scheduled by General Assembly Republican majorities in the past 10 days about the once-in-a-decade topic of redistricting. The final hearing was in the packed House Chambers on Wednesday, a day before the U.S. Census Bureau released the critical data needed to forge the maps creating 150 General Assembly and nine congressional districts. Many Democrats were skeptical of these predata hearings, suggesting that they were little more than dog and pony shows, with the real maps forged by high-paid political consultants in backrooms out of view from the public.

