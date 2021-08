7 Favorite Moments From Past Olympic Games (Videos) Six world records and 24 Olympic records in swimming later, the 2020 Tokyo Games have ended – albeit in August 2021! Despite the lingering pandemic, and the disturbing “sounds of silence” in the empty stands, it was a fascinating Olympics for the swim world. New events like the women’s 1500-meter freestyle, emerging stars like Bobby Finke and Regan Smith, the amazing performance of the Australian women, and a few “What were you thinking?” moments – it was all there for our at-home viewing pleasure.