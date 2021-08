My boy loves chocolate chip cookies. I mean loves them. And he loves them in every form – chewy, crunchy, filled with stuff, the dough, the crumbs, homemade, store-bought – all of it. He even learned to make chocolate chip cookies (the only thing he knows how to make by himself) because he loves them so much. And I’m not just saying it because he’s my kid, but the boy can make some mean chocolate chip cookies.