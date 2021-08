It’s the stuff of nightmares for many smartphone owners, but it’s hard to deny the general ethos that as technology gets more advanced, it (largely) becomes a lot more susceptible to breaking. With this in mind, I daresay many of you reading this might have a cracked screen on your phone while a Nokia 3310 resides still perfectly unscathed in your ‘drawer of many purposes’. – Yes, without a doubt, a ‘cracked’ display is one of the most common issues on modern smart devices.