JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s national fire chief says a massive wildfire that has consumed a large swath of forest west of Jerusalem has been brought under control. The chief made the announcement on Tuesday after a three-day battle that required over 100 firefighting teams from across the country, more than a dozen firefighting planes and even enlisted a small group of Palestinian firefighters. The fire burned over 20 square kilometers, about 8 square miles, of forest. It was one of the largest wildfires in Israeli history. Hot, dry weather and short winters in recent years have left the wooded hills near Jerusalem especially prone to wildfires.