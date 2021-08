The UK’s foreign secretary was spotted sunning himself on holiday as the news emerged that Kabul in Afghanistan had been taken over by Islamist military group the Taliban.Dominic Raab was reportedly enjoying some time off on the beach while the Afghan capital fell.But where did he go on holiday, and did he cut short his getaway to return to the UK?Where did Dominic Raab go on holiday?The foreign secretary was seen relaxing at a five-star resort in on the Greek island of Crete.The hotel has since been identified as the Amirandes on the east side of the island, which...