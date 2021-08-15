Cancel
Governor signs legislation to prevent hair discrimination in schools

By Bruce Kropp
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto taken from Governor JB Pritzker’s Facebook page. A new state law aims to prevent hair discrimination in schools. The measure was inspired by Jett Hawkins, a Chicago preschooler who got in trouble because his braids violated the school dress code. Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton says that shouldn’t happen. Stratton...

