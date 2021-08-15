Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Loop 820 reopens in Fort Worth after 2 hurt in shooting, police say

Posted by 
WFAA
WFAA
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVoHO_0bSLLkyC00

Two people were hurt after a shooting Sunday morning on eastbound Southwest Loop 820 Freeway, Fort Worth police said. The freeway was shut down for several hours as a result, but has since reopened.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. near Crowley Road.

Police believe a fight from a club escalated into shots being fired on the freeway. Two people were hit by the gunfire, but both are expected to survive their injuries, according to officials.

Investigators are currently processing the crime scene on the freeway, which is why it remains closed, police said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
28K+
Followers
341
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy