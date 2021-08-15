How Cinapsis could solve the NHS’s backlog problem
Dr Owain Rhys Hughes didn’t always want to be a doctor. Growing up in Anglesey, he thought he’d be a scientist. But he played a lot of rugby at school, so naturally he ended up in A&E occasionally. In fact, aged 14, he spent a considerable amount of time in hospital getting patched up, which is when he started thinking about doing medicine himself and cutting out the middleman. Now he is the founder and CEO of Cinapsis, which keeps GPs and consultants in direct contact and cuts down on waiting lists.www.independent.co.uk
