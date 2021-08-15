Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

How Cinapsis could solve the NHS’s backlog problem

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr Owain Rhys Hughes didn’t always want to be a doctor. Growing up in Anglesey, he thought he’d be a scientist. But he played a lot of rugby at school, so naturally he ended up in A&E occasionally. In fact, aged 14, he spent a considerable amount of time in hospital getting patched up, which is when he started thinking about doing medicine himself and cutting out the middleman. Now he is the founder and CEO of Cinapsis, which keeps GPs and consultants in direct contact and cuts down on waiting lists.

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Gps#Uk#Nhs#A E#Harvard#Bath#Gp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Related
Public HealthThe Guardian

Young people warn of long Covid in NHS vaccination drive

Young patients experiencing the debilitating effects of long Covid have urged people to get their vaccine in an NHS video. The video features three previously healthy people in their early 20s and 30s, including a man who thought he would die with the virus in hospital. It comes as 16-...
SoccerBBC

Sepsis: Teen footballer wants better care for young adults

A teenager who dreamed of a place in Wales' national football team says there needs to be better care for young adults, after sepsis left her disabled. Hollie Smith, 19, from Cardiff, was set for a trial to get into the women's team when she was struck down by a kidney infection last year.
SoccerWashington Post

Something strange is happening in Britain. Covid cases are plummeting instead of soaring.

LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.
Diseases & TreatmentsShropshire Star

Genetic screening reveals girl misdiagnosed with life-limiting illness

Five-year-old Addison Black, from Wallsend, North Tyneside, has had her condition reassessed. Genetic screening has revealed a little girl was misdiagnosed with a life-limiting illness and instead has a condition which only affects a handful of children across the UK. Addison Black, five, from Wallsend, North Tyneside, was first thought...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
HealthPosted by
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Posted by
Fox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public HealthNewsweek

Here's Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading

Health officials are beginning to monitor the spread of the Lambda variant of the coronavirus now that it has become the dominant strain in Peru and continues to circulate in much of South America. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the C.37 variant, is highly infectious and more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy