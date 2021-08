The Ravens have nearly two weeks of training camp under their belt, but only one of those has featured Lamar Jackson under-center. Lamar was taken off of the Covid-19 list and practiced for the first time over the weekend. Reports are that, all things considered, Lamar looked good, but it was obvious the offense has a long way to go. Has Lamar's absence, coupled with some injuries to key pieces on the offense, set the Ravens back on the offensive side of the ball? Is there enough time to get everyone up to speed? The Baltimore Sun's Mike Preston joined the big Bad Morning Show to share his thoughts on the offense and why he feels the Ravens success in 2021 will hinge on the team taking the next step. Plus, Mike discusses what he's seeing out of the Ravens defense and how Justin Houston could be the piece that makes the Ravens D truly elite.