Evans carried the ball 12 times for 25 yards and a touchdown while catching all four of his targets for 33 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Buccaneers. A sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft, Evans is competing for the passing-down role vacated by Giovani Bernard, and the rookie made a good impression in his first game action for the Bengals. Evans was the third running back into the game for Cincinnati after Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine, an indication that Evans is perhaps in the lead for that No. 3 spot on the depth chart.