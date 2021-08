As a parent, I can't imagine if one of my kids went missing. These stories always pull at my heartstrings and though little Mercedes Lain was last seen in Mishawaka, Indiana, which is up near South Bend, it's important that we rally as a community to make sure her face makes it to every phone and computer screen we can. We just have no idea what direction she might be headed in with her kidnapper and she's too little to call for help.